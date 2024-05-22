“I was like ‘that has to be a prank’” – Xander Schauffele shares his initial reaction to Scottie Scheffler’s arrest

Xander Schauffele just revealed his initial reaction to Scottie Scheffler's controversial arrest at the gates of Valhalla Golf Club last week. Both golfers played in the 2024 PGA Championship at the course in Louisville, Kentucky, which concluded on Sunday, 19 May.

Ahead of the second round on 17 May, Scottie Scheffler was detained by police near the front gate. He had reportedly tried to overtake a police officer who was managing the busy early morning traffic outside the Club.

Earlier in the wee hours on Friday, a pedestrian had been killed in an accident with a bus, causing chaos in the area. Scheffler was heading towards the venue in his car. He reportedly accelerated his car, injuring an officer who was trying to stop him.

Xander Schauffele discussed the incident in an interview on the Dan Patrick Show. The World No. 2 revealed that he initially thought it was a prank. Speaking about the World No. 1, Schauffele said:

"I woke up, my wife showed me an article immediately, and I was like, that has to be a prank. And then we turned the TV on, and it wasn't a prank, and we found out someone had passed, there was a fatal accident.

"And it was raining, and I knew how hectic it was getting in and out of the course. So it felt like it could have happened to any one of us, and Scottie's a great dude. I really hope he comes out clean. He doesn't really deserve to have those charges on his record." (8:52)

Scottie Scheffler had his mugshot taken but was soon released and later teed off at the Major. Although he had a good start to the tournament despite his awkward encounter with the police on the second day, he struggled in the third round.

Eventually, with a round of 65 in the finale, he settled in a tie for eighth place. Xander Schauffele won the 2024 PGA Championship, registering a one-stroke victory over LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

Scottie Scheffler's court date delayed

Scottie Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault, reckless driving and third-degree criminal mischief after an officer was allegedly injured by his car. He was arrested on Friday, 17 May, but released soon after. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, 21 May, but the date was postponed to 3 June.

Scheffler opened up about the incident while talking to the media after the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship. He said he tried to avoid the "chaotic situation" following the traffic accident that morning. He said (via BBC):

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably ... considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do."

Scottie Scheffler is all set to tee off at this week's Charles Schwab Challenge, which will be played from 23 to 26 May at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Last week's winner, Xander Schauffele, will not play in this event.