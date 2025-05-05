"I lipped out for 59 and got smoked”: Scottie Scheffler reveals wild home game story

Scottie Scheffler recalled a competitive game where he shot a round of 59, but still remarkably ended up losing the contest due to his handicap. The World No. 1 shared this story during his stroke play contest with Grant Horvat.

Ad

Scheffler is one of the best golfers in the world and recorded an incredible 2024 that featured triumphs at The Masters and gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

The 28-year-old appeared in a video with golf content creator Horvat and shared a remarkable story when asked what handicap he has when playing with his friends.

“There was one day out here where I lipped out a chip on 18 for 59, and I got absolutely smoked in the wolf.”

Ad

Trending

Despite him coming close to breaking 60, Scheffler said his playing group didn’t initially react.

“I was mad too ‘cause I lipped out the chip and I was like oh my gosh… I was mad and they’re like why are you freaking out? I was like, ‘That was for 59’.”

The 14-time PGA Tour winner explained how the handicap made the rounds more unpredictable.

Ad

“At one point I was playing to a plus seven, he was getting like 22 shots or something like that... so we kind of took it down a little bit ‘cause it got ridiculous.”

Ad

Reflecting on his best round at the Royal Oaks Country Club where they were competing, Scottie Scheffler said:

“They got really quiet on the back nine and like 18 is a reachable par five and it was actually downwind that day... I had nine iron in and I actually chunked it into the bunker short of the green... I think it was eagle for 57, birdie for 58, and I already had 59.”

Ad

Reflecting on his early years at the club, he shared how access to the main practice area was restricted, even after he made the cut at a PGA Tour event.

“I remember growing up, I always would ask Randy like what it would take for me to get to this side of the range ‘cause I wanted to hit my own balls.”

Ad

“After I made the cut in the Byron I was like, you know, ‘Come on Ray, I made the cut PGA Tour’... and he’s like ‘When you qualify for your first major, then you can get golf balls.’”

Scottie Scheffler has since gone on to become the World No. 1 and a 14-time PGA Tour winner.

How has Scottie Scheffler's 2025 season been so far?

Scottie Scheffler has made nine starts on the PGA Tour this season, recording one win, one runner-up finish, and six top-10s.

Ad

He opened his season with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, followed by a T25 at the WM Phoenix Open. He then secured a T3 finish at the Genesis Invitational and a T11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Scheffler finished T20 at The Players Championship and was joint runner-up at the Texas Children’s Houston Open with a 19-under total.

At The Masters, Scottie Scheffler finished fourth while attempting to defend his 2024 title. He then secured a T8 finish at the RBC Heritage and went on to win at TPC Craig Ranch, closing with an eight-under 63 in the final round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More