“I literally won nothing” – PGA Tour star Tony Finau gets shutout at first Annual Finau Family Invitational

Tony Finau played a practice round with his family before the start of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s Bay Course as a warm-up. The first Finau Family Invitational was hosted by the man himself, where the Finau family competed against Team Summerhas comprising swing coach Boyd and his son Preston and team “the Old Boys” having Finau's cousins.

Cousins prevailed in the four-man scramble formatted event. Preston shot 65 just lower than Finau's 66 in the gross division. Finau’s son Jraice ran away with the net title, scoring 71.

“We give him 12 shots because everyone strokes off me. Usually 12-14 shots is right for him and he kicked my butt, I literally won nothing at my Finau Family Invitational." said Tony Finau.

However, he added that he was happy to provide a little purse, just enough to keep everybody's "blood flowing."

Finau revealed that although his family had experience playing at the Bay Coars in past appearances, he wanted to organize something more official.

“I felt like there was just way too much talent in our family and in our group to not at least have something a little more official since we’re all down here and they like coming out here and watching me play this week,” he said.

Tony Finau at 14 under after Round 3 of Sentry TOC

Tony hit 9 of 15 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Finau currently stands tied 13th with a score of 14 under.

Collin Morikawa tops the leaderboard so far with a score of 24 under, followed by Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and J.J. Spaun are tied for second with a score of 18 under.

At the par-5 fifth of the 526-yard, Tony hit his first birdie of round 3 at the Kapalua Plantation Course. With birdie help, Finau was at 1 under for the round after a 5th hole.

Finau shot another birdie on the 8th hole but a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 10th meant he was back to 1 under for the round. He got on the green in 3 but needed two shots to putt. .

Finau's 120-yard approach to 15 feet helped him get another birdie on the 13th hole of the Par 4. He is now 2 under for the round. Finau once again shot a birdie on the 550-yard 17th hole. On the final hole of round 3, Finau hit another birdie on the Par 5 hole for 677 yards. For this round, Finau's final score was 69, 4 under.

In the previous two rounds, Finau did quite well. In the first round, the 33-year-old scored 67, 6 under par with the help of six birdies. In Round 2, Finau's form slipped a bit with two bogeys, but he made up for it with six bogeys, settling with a score of 69, 4 under par. His aggregate now stands at 14 under.

