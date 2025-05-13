"I’ll bring it up every time," — When Phil Mickelson took a jibe at Tiger Woods after big win outside the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods in the first-ever edition of The Match, held in November 2018 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

The one-on-one event came down to extra holes after both players finished tied through 18 holes. With darkness setting in, the match was decided on a 93-yard makeshift hole set up near the practice green. Mickelson won on the 22nd hole, sinking a short putt to claim the $9 million prize.

After the win, Mickelson took a dig at Woods. He said:

"I know big picture, your career is the greatest of all time. I've seen you do things that are just remarkable. But just know I will not ever let you live this one down. I will bring it up every time I see you."

He also joked about the winner’s belt given after the match, saying:

"I will wear this belt buckle every time I see you. It's not the Masters, it's not the U.S. Open, I know, but it's something."

Woods admitted he missed several chances to close out the match. The 15-time major winner said:

"I had plenty of opportunities to make putts today, and I didn't make any putts to put a little bit of pressure on Phil. I had an opportunity on the last hole to win the match... That was an opportunity that went wasted, and Phil capitalized on it."

PGA: The Match: Tiger vs. Phil - Source: Imagn

The 2018 edition was the first in what became a series of charity golf matches. Two years later, The Match: Champions for Charity took place at Medalist Golf Club in Florida on May 24, 2020. The event featured Tiger Woods and NFL legend Peyton Manning facing off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Woods and Manning won the match by one shot. The event was held to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

When did Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson last play in the same event?

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson last played in the same tournament at the 2024 the Open Championship, where the 82-time PGA Tour winner missed the cut and the LIV Golfer secured a T60. Earlier that year, they also competed at the 2024 Masters. Mickelson finished tied for 43rd, while Woods finished 60th.

They previously appeared together at the 2023 Masters. Tiger Woods made the cut but withdrew during the third round due to injury, whereas Mickelson finished tied for second after shooting a 65 in the final round.

Phil Mickelson, now playing for LIV Golf, is set to compete at the upcoming PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods remains one of the notable absentees from the event. Woods hasn't played on the PGA Tour since he ruptured his Achilles tendon in March.

