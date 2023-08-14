"I'll be right there" - Rory McIlroy confident in bagging his 4th FedEx Cup, despite narrowly missing St. Jude FedEx Championship playoff

Rory McIlroy came up agonizingly short of winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He finished T3, with both he and Tommy Fleetwood falling one stroke short of Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover. Those two went to a playoff, with Glover emerging victorious.

Despite the narrow loss, something McIlroy has become accustomed to in his quest for another high-profile victory, the Irishman felt good about his game.

He said, via The Independent:

"Absolutely. Tee to green, I felt really good. As I said back at The Open, I found something at the Travelers and it's just been a continuation of that. Tee to green. I'm really, really happy and if I can just convert a few more, I'll be right there."

Rory McIlroy also assessed how his overall week went:

"I guess it feels like a week of what could have been. Yeah, look, again, everyone in this field could think about the shots that they could have saved over the course of the four days, but I just think with how good my game has felt from tee to green, I could have maybe taken more advantage of that over the last few days."

He added:

"But still, it's another really solid tournament. If anything, it's another, I guess, block in the wall in terms of like building the confidence, and from where my confidence was at the PGA Championship in May to where it is now, it's completely different. I've been on a nice little run, and I have to keep it in perspective, and I'm feeling really good about everything."

Rory McIlroy hasn't won a major in nine years and came up short this year. He hasn't won a playoff match in a while, either, so he's still trying to break through the ceiling there again.

He's still the world's second-ranked golfer and is clearly in top form. It's been quite some time since he fell out of the top 10 in an event he started this year.

However, he hasn't been able to earn the elusive victories in a bit, though he did win the Genesis Scottish Open this season as his lone win in 2023.

Nevertheless, he is supremely confident that he can continue to do well and earn a FedEx Cup very soon.

Rory McIlroy is in top form

Rory McIlroy at the US Open

It will be another fruitless year for the Irishman in terms of majors. The final one came and went, and Rory McIlroy was not atop the standings. He placed second by a single shot to Wyndham Clark at the US Open, but he has remained without a major since 2014.

Still, since missing the cut at the Masters and not playing as well as he would've liked at the PGA Championship, he's been on quite the run. He's always been considered one of the best in the world, even without the recent wins, but he continued to earn that title.

He hasn't taken home a trophy, but he has finished well and shot well almost every single time out since then. It's been nine straight starts since he's been over par and eight starts since not being in the top 10.