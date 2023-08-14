"I’ll tell you what’s a joke Lee" - Twitter spat ensues as Lee Westwood and Eddie Pepperell trade jabs over performance and earnings

On Monday, August 14, Lee Westwood and Eddie Pepperell engaged in a Twitter spat over LIV Golfers earning huge paycheques irrespective of their performance.

Westwood, who switched to LIV Golf last year, finished at the bottom of the LIV Golf Bedminster leaderboard with an aggregate score of 20-over, trailing winner Cameron Smith by 32 strokes. Meanwhile, Pepperell's most recent appearance was at the Genesis Scottish Open last month, where he missed the cut.

Despite the ongoing merger process involving the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, and PIF, the Saudi-backed circuit remains ineligible for ranking points. As a result, major championships are their sole route to improving their rankings.

The incident began when a Twitter account named Nosferatu shared the latest OWGR update. Lee Westwood responded with a laughing sticker, mocking the current OWGR system without the active involvement of LIV Golfers.

Pepperell jumped into the conversation and took a dig at Westwood's performance at Bedminster. He wrote:

"I’ll tell you what’s a joke Lee; you earning 3X the average annual UK salary in one week for shooting +20 over 3 rounds."

A user asked Pepperell why the PGA Tour was paying the players for loyalty.

Pepperell replied:

"No, it isn’t. And it’s ridiculous also. But that’s the direction the PGAT has had to move in to keep its players."

Lee Westwood also responded, reminding Pepperell about the PGA's programs to award more money to players:

"PIP? Miss that one did you? Monday simulator games? Miss that one too?"

Pepperell responded:

"It’s all laughable. From you earning £100k last week for playing like a turnip to the TGL/PIP. Pro golf has degraded itself to being just about the money. Maybe it always has been and I’m just naive, but it isn’t doing much to improve the sport and genuinely 'grow the game.'"

The exchange continued with a few more comments, and the 25-time European Tour winner accused Pepperell of twisting words, which was denied by the latter. Pepperell wrote:

"Not from the top I’m not! But pretty sure professional golf would be in a better spot if a few of you stuck instead of twisted. But money and all that… sure is alluring whatever the implications for the sport. You go Glen Coco."

Where will Lee Westwood play next?

After playing two events in two weeks, Lee Westwood and other LIV Golf professionals will get more than a month's break and will not be playing until September 22 at Rich Harvest Farms, where LIV Golf Chicago will take place.

The 50-year-old golfer has failed to make an impact this season and hasn't made even a single top-10 finish. His best finish was 20 at Orlando. He is placed 45th in the season standings of the LIV Golf League 2023

Cameron Smith won the second event in his past three starts on Sunday, August 13, and displaced Talor Gooch at the top of the season standings. He has 170 points, 21 more than Gooch, after 11 events. Patrick Reed, who finished fourth at Bedminster, is third with 120 points.