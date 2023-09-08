"I'll try to form some bonds with the younger guys" - Rory McIlroy reflects on the 'weird' absence of veteran LIV Golfers in Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy is presently at the K Club - Ryder Course playing in the ongoing 2023 Irish Open. Although he had not been having a great time, he must surely be getting enough match practice for the upcoming 44th edition of the Ryder Cup.

The European team captain Luke Donald announced his 12-man squad for the upcoming event on September 4. While the DP World Tour made it clear that all LIV golfers are banned from representing the team for the prestigious event, players like McIlroy must be missing a lot of regular ones.

The Northern Irishman had been part of seven Ryder Cup teams in his career. He has always seen the likes of Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, and Graeme McDowell in the locker room of the European team. However, this time, things have changed.

Speaking of the same, Rory McIlroy shared that it does feel "weird" to him because of the stalwarts missing. As quoted by Golf Digest, he said:

"I was speaking to [wife] Erica the other night, and it's going to be weird for me not to have those guys in the team room because this is my seventh Ryder Cup and they've always been there."

However, Rory McIlroy added that he hopes to play a few more Ryder Cups. He also said that he would try to bond with younger players and golfers like Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland, who would be staying in the locker room for a number of years.

"It's time to form new bonds with other guys. Hopefully, I still have a few Ryder Cups left in me, so I'll try to form some bonds with the younger guys, like Nicolai and Ludwig, as well as guys who are going to be there a long time like Viktor and Jon," Rory McIlroy said.

"He's turned into one of my closest friends" - Rory McIlroy flashes lights on his friendship with Shane Lowry

The four-time Major Champion has been friends with Shane Lowry for years now. Although their career had different courses, they played together as they grew up and now stay in the same locality of Jupiter, Florida. Also, their daughters attend the same school.

Speaking on his friendship with Shane Lowry, the Northern Irish golfer shared that the former had been one of his closest friends.

"Yeah, he's turned into one of my closest friends and I'd go so far to say Erica would take a bullet for Wendy, Shane's wife, too. We are all that close; it's just like a little pod since they moved down to Jupiter... Shane and I grew up together. We've grown closer together over the last sort of five years," Rory McIlroy said.

The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup will be held at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. The United States team, led by Zach Johnson, will try to defend their title against the European team led by Luke Donald from September 29 to October 1.