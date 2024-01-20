“I am no longer sponsored by Callaway Golf” – Phil Mickelson announces split with Callaway after 20 years, weeks after Tiger Woods’ split with Nike

Phil Mickelson has decided to end his 20-year-old relationship with Callaway ahead of the LIV Golf 2024 season. On Friday, January 19, he announced on social media that he was splitting from a leading golf equipment manufacturer while emphasizing that he had a great relationship with the brand over the years.

Mickelson had one major championship win when he signed with Callaway Golf in 2004. He was first seen using the company's equipment during that year's Ryder Cup. However, now he will not be seen using Callaway's club anymore.

On Friday, the five-time major champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his split with Callaway. He wrote:

"I am no longer sponsored by Callaway Golf but have maintained a great relationship with everyone there. The new Chrome Tour X ball is the fastest ball off the driver, most spin around the greens,and most consistent aerodynamics of any ball on the market. Trying it can’t hurt and I know you’ll see the same thing."

This is another big split in the golf world after Tiger Woods made his decision to drop Nike, ending the 27-year-old relationship earlier this month.

Earlier, several reports stated that Mickelson was contemplating an equipment switch. During last year's Open Championship, he was spotted using two Ping clubs. However, he is known for using unconventional combinations, and Callaway has also allowed him to use non-Callaway clubs. A couple of years ago, Callaway 'paused' its relationship with the 45-time PGA Tour winner after his controversial remarks about golf writer Alan Shipnuck.

Phil Mickelson had used Yonex, Titleist, TaylorMade, and Vokey before signing a long-term deal with Callaway Golf. It will be interesting to see what equipment he will go for this season.

When will Phil Mickelson play next?

Phil Mickelson will next compete at the LIV Golf Mayakoba, which will mark the beginning of the new season of the Saudi-backed circuit. The LIV Golf season opener will take place from February 2 to February 4 at El Cameleon Golf Club in Mayakoba, Mexico.

So far in two seasons, Mickelson hasn't found much success on LIV Golf and is yet to win his first title on the breakaway circuit. In the inaugural season in 2022, he finished 34th, and last year he performed even worse and ended in 39th place. His team, HyFlyers GC, also finished ninth last year.

The six-time major champion became the oldest runner-up at the Masters and finished T58 at the PGA Championship. However, he failed to make a cut at the US Open and the Open Championship.

Here's a look at Phil Mickelson's performance in the 2022–23 season:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba: T27

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson: T30

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando: T41

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide: T11

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore: T13

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa: T45

LIV Golf Invitational DC: 44

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía: T23

LIV Golf Invitational London: T40

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier: T25

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster: T9

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago: 45

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah: T29

LIV Golf Invitational Miami: Stroke Play: T22

Major Championships:

Masters Tournament: T2

PGA Championship: T58

U.S. Open: Missed Cut

The Open: Missed Cut