"I haven't looked back since": Golf sportscaster makes his feelings clear about his decision to join LIV

Arlo White is one of the top broadcasters in Premier League history, but he's now on the broadcast team for LIV Golf. When his contract ended with NBC and he had to find something new or move elsewhere, he ended up transitioning into a new sport entirely.

Via The Mirror, he said:

“Previously we had offered deals quickly after the rights had been awarded, nobody had been contacted and in this industry you don’t want to leave yourself high and dry without a contract with anybody."

He went on to add that his agent was the key figure in convincing White to ditch the pitch for the course:

"My agent said have you ever thought about golf and that is when he mentioned LIV. Within days I was in contact with LIV and we got on. I haven’t looked back since it has been the best decision I ever made.”

Moving to golf has proved to be a boon for White, who marks a key transition for the tour. Previously, it struggled to get television broadcasting and media teams as its controversial nature and the PGA Tour's strength made things harder.

Now, LIV Golf is being covered by FOX exclusively and has top analysts like White calling its tournaments, denoting a shift in the perception of the tour as an option in golf.

Arlo White defends choice to move to LIV Golf

Arlo White made the choice not only to move from soccer to golf but to join LIV Golf, which was ultimately the riskier and more controversial tour in professional golf when compared to the PGA Tour or even the DP World Tour.

He knew that was the case, but White doesn't regret it. He said via The Mirror:

“I knew there would be a lot of flack flying around. I think you have to take that into account when you make a decision like this. But whatever decision you make in life is based on your own life, and people who haven’t walked in your shoes and know nothing about you can have very strong opinions on what you should and shouldn’t do."

He said he's always been capable of tuning out outside noise. White added that moving to LIV Golf forced him to thoroughly investigate the tour and "try and grasp the enormity of it." He decided after that that the tour was a "resounding yes" for his career.

White also stated:

"Some of my colleagues at the time could not believe what I was doing. But I could see it differently, I had researched it, I had looked into it. You don’t make decisions on the hoof when it comes to your livelihood, you have to be considerate and that worked out brilliantly."

White joined in 2022, just a few weeks after calling an iconic match between Manchester City and Aston Villa.

