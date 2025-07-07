“I lost 15 pounds of water weight” — Max Homa jokes about John Deere Classic heat after ‘disappointing’ finish

Max Homa played well at the John Deere Classic 2025 but couldn't finish on a high note. In his post, he acknowledged this but also joked about losing around 15 pounds due to the weather.

Ad

On Sunday, July 6, Max Homa entered the TPC Deere Run in contention for the title, just one stroke back. He started on fire and quickly took the lead with three birdies in his first four holes. However, he failed to maintain the momentum, playing the remaining holes at 1-over.

Following his final round, Homa shared some photographs from the John Deere Classic and reflected on his week.

"Disappointing finish but huge thx to the @johndeereclassic for an amazing week. The fans were unbelievable! I think I lost 15 pounds of water weight so thankful for that as well #golf #pvo," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

With the T5 finish at TPC Deere Run, the six-time PGA Tour winner has moved to 98th in the FedExCup standings and still needs a strong push to qualify for a FedExCup Playoffs berth. Interestingly, this is his best result of the season and his only top-10 finish so far.

For the uninitiated, Homa's last win came two years ago at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, and he had climbed into the top 10 of the OWGR. However, due to poor form in the last two years, he has since dropped to 99th.

Ad

Notably, Homa will also miss the Open Championship for the first time in five years. He previously missed the US Open berth as well, after falling short in the playoff during final qualifying.

Max Homa's hole-by-hole performance at the John Deere Classic 2025 explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Max Homa at the John Deere Classic 2025:

Par 4, Hole 1: 4 (E)

4 (E) Par 5, Hole 2: 4 (−1)

4 (−1) Par 3, Hole 3: 2 (−2)

2 (−2) Par 4, Hole 4: 3 (−3)

3 (−3) Par 4, Hole 5: 5 (−2)

5 (−2) Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (−2)

4 (−2) Par 3, Hole 7: 3 (−2)

3 (−2) Par 4, Hole 8: 4 (−2)

4 (−2) Par 4, Hole 9: 5 (−1)

5 (−1) OUT: 34

Par 5, Hole 10: 5 (−1)

5 (−1) Par 4, Hole 11: 4 (−2)

4 (−2) Par 3, Hole 12: 2 (−2)

2 (−2) Par 4, Hole 13: 4 (−2)

4 (−2) Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (−2)

4 (−2) Par 4, Hole 15: 5 (−1)

5 (−1) Par 3, Hole 16: 2 (−2)

2 (−2) Par 5, Hole 17: 5 (−2)

5 (−2) Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (−2)

4 (−2) IN: 35

Total: 69 (−2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More