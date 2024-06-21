“I had a lot of pizza” – Tom Kim details birthday tradition with PGA Tour rival Scottie Scheffler

Birthdays call for a special celebration, as is the case with Tom Kim. The Korean golfer is playing at the Travelers Championship and couldn't avoid a birthday cheat diet on June 21st. Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler share a birthday tradition of enjoying pizza, and on Kim's 22nd birthday, he continued the same.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the PGA Tour posted a tweet where Kim was seen relishing pizza on his special day. The post also quoted the young prodigy.

“I had a lot of pizza…I told myself, no matter what, I wouldn't do that in a tournament, but it's my birthday,” the post read.

Tom Kim currently leads the Travelers Championship with 8-under. In the opening round, he carded eight birdies, including five birdies on the last nine. The entire round was bogey-free.

Followed by Kim on the leaderboard are Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Kurt Kitayama, and Will Zalatoris, who are tied for second position with a score of 6-under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and five others sit at T6.

When does Tom Kim tee off in round 2 of the Travelers Championship?

In round 2 of the Travelers Championship, Tom Kim is expected to tee off at 9:15 a.m. ET. He's paired with Corey Conners. Here's the entire list of the tee times and pairings for round 2 of the Travelers Championship:

Tee No. 1

8:05 a.m. – Will Zalatoris, Ben Griffin

8:15 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Webb Simpson

8:25 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:35 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Putnam

8:45 a.m. – Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An

8:55 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Adam Svensson

9:05 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin

9:15 a.m. – Tom Kim, Corey Conners

9:25 a.m. – Justin Rose, Adam Schenk

9:40 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im

9:50 a.m. – Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy

10:00 a.m. – Cam Davis, Brendon Todd

10:10 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Tommy Fleetwood

10:20 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland

10:30 a.m. – Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

10:40 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon

10:50 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen

11:00 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger

11:15 a.m. – Chris Gotterup

11:25 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Jake Knapp

11:35 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Thomas Detry

11:45 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Victor Perez

11:55 a.m. – Davis Riley, Rickie Fowler

12:05 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Eric Cole

12:15 p.m. – Brian Harman, Tom Hoge

12:25 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Harris English

12:35 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Seamus Power

12:50 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Mackenzie Hughes

1:00 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

1:10 p.m. – Jason Day, J.T. Poston

1:20 p.m. – Cameron Young, Patrick Rodgers

1:30 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley

1:40 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa

1:50 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth

2:00 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

2:10 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Adam Scott

(all times ET)

The Travelers Championship will have no cut after round two and all the golfers will get to play over the weekend. The purse for the event is $20 million.