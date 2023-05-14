“I love these 2 so much”: Max Homa treats wife Lacey Croom with a special ‘treat’ on Mother's Day

On this Mother’s Day, Max Homa has a very special treat for his wife Lacey Croom. The couple have a three-month-old son, Cam Homa. This being Lacey’s first Mother’s Day, Homa decided to treat her. The surprise also coincidentally lines up with the incoming PGA Championship.

For Mother’s Day, Homa decided to fly his wife to Rochester, New York, the home of the PGA Championship. But instead of breakfast in bed for Croom, they will be living with a bunch of strangers. In a tweet, Homa said:

"First Mother’s Day 😊 I love these 2 so much. I’m treating them to a flight to Rochester, NY today! It’s like breakfast in bed but instead of that we’re in the sky and there’s no bed and we’re with a bunch of strangers, just how she always imagined this day would go 💙."

Lacey Croom is a real estate agent and got married to Homa in November 2019. They welcomed their first child Cam Andrew Homa on October 30, 2022. Max Homa seemed excited about being a father and performing his fatherly duties. Speaking via Golf Monthly, Homa said:

"He is healthy, peaceful, and happy. Full transparency, Lacey had some complications and had to have multiple surgeries. She spent quite a bit of time in the ICU. Fortunately, she was released to the postpartum room earlier today and finally got to be with me and reunited with Cam.”

Max Homa enters 2023 PGA Championship

Ranked sixth in the world, Homa had a strong start to the year with a win at the Farmers Insurance Open. He came second at the Genesis Open soon after and also copped a sixth-place finish at the 2023 Players. Leading up to the 2023 PGA Championship, he came eighth at Wells Fargo Championship.

Max Homa has had eight wins on the PGA Tour, however, his luck at the major championships has not been the best.

The 2023 PGA Championship will see one of the toughest fields of 2023. 99 of the top 100 golfers will be at the Championship, with the likes of World No. 1 Jon Rahm, World No.2 Scottie Scheffler, past year champion Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and others. This will be the 105th edition of the Championship, and will be played in Rochester, New York.

Scheffler and Rahm are the top favourites to win the PGA Championship. McIlroy, Thomas, Jordan Spieth and LIV Golf player Brooks Koepka are other top players in the mix to possibly win the Championship.

