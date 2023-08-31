“I love coming back to Dubai” – Jon Rahm set to defend his $10,000,000 DP World Tour Championship title at the Jumeirah Golf Estates

Jon Rahm is set to return to Jumeirah Golf Estates to defend his DP World Tour Championship title. The Spaniard has confirmed his availability for the event set to take place from November 16-19, 2023. Doubling down on his commitment to the European championship, the World no.3 said that it’s “no surprise” and he “loves coming back to Dubai.”

Rahm will be eyeing a successful defend at the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the 2023 DP World Tour season. The reigning Masters champion, chasing a record fourth DP World Tour Championship title, stated that it’s “always an honour to defend any title” and sounded positive about the Dubai event.

Jon Rahm said, as quoted by the Gulf News:

“It’s no surprise I love coming back to Dubai and to this golf course for the DP World Tour Championship. To win here three times, it means a lot to me, and it’s always an honour to defend any title you have put your name to.

It’s going to be fantastic week. The vibe in Dubai is great, the field is world class, and the fans get behind the players, so I am looking forward to the challenge and hopefully I can give them something to cheer about come Sunday afternoon.”

The 28-year-old golfer was in high praise for the competition. It’s pertinent to note that Rahm will come into the event on the back of a highly successful PGA Tour season. Having won three titles in five starts before triumphing at Augusta National in April, the Spaniard will be eyeing the addition of a second big title of the season.

How much did Jon Rahm win at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship?

The PGA Tour star won his ninth DP World Tour victory with the DP World Tour Championship last year. The golfer played an opening-round 70 and followed up with a 66-65-67 finish to emerge as champion. With the win, Rahm bagged a whopping $3 million in prize money.

With the paycheck, the golfer took his DP World Tour career earnings to over $20 million. While Rahm took the winner’s share of the $10,000,000 prize purse, Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren settled for T-2. The duo bagged paychecks of $972,215 each for their efforts. Event favorite Rory McIlroy came in fourth and returned home with $438,200.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rahm will be able to defend his title this year and extend his big earning run on the DP World Tour.