“I love my country” - Bryson DeChambeau gets emotional after Ryder Cup loss

Bryson DeChambeau got emotional after his disappointing outing at the 2025 Ryder Cup. The American golfer was the only LIV golfer playing for the U.S. team in the biennial tournament this year. He secured his spot through automatic qualification but had a tough time on the greens.

DeChambeau struggled on Friday and Saturday as well at the Ryder Cup. In the post-round press conference after the Sunday singles, he talked about his performance. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I love my country. I don't know what else to say other than my dad -- all day I just kept feeling like he was saying, just keep swimming, it's not over until the whistle has blown. Albeit I tied at the end, but I had a chance to get it done, and I'm proud of the way I fought and really proud of the way I battled out there."

The U.S. team lost the Ryder Cup on home soil for the first time in six editions. They had a tough time on the first two days but found relief on Sunday. They trailed by three points after the Friday matches and by seven after Saturday. However, on Sunday, they managed to earn 8.5 points and finished with a total of 13 points. Europe, however, recorded 15 points and retained its title.

Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his final-day performance at the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau played the Sunday singles against Matt Fitzpatrick, which resulted in a tie. The English golfer was in the lead on the front nine, but DeChambeau bounced back on the back nine, and the game ended in a tie.

In the post-round press conference on Sunday, Bryson DeChambeau opened up about his final day performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I gave it everything I had today for the team. Like my dad always said, you've just got to keep swimming. You can't give up. That's what I did today. I'm very proud of the way I finished after being 5-down."

"Super emotional for me right now. I put my heart and soul into this Ryder Cup, and albeit, it wasn't the points that I wanted to get for the team, I'm very proud of the way we fought today, and we're not out of this yet," he added.

Bryson DeChambeau teamed up with Justin Thomas for the Friday foursomes but lost against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. He lost his second game of the day in the fourball format against Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose while playing in a team with Brian Harman.

However, he found some relief on Saturday, winning his foursome game against Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Åberg while partnered with Cameron Young. Later, he and Scottie Scheffler lost in the fourball game against Fleetwood and Rose.

