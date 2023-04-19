“I love when the fans get a little rowdy” – Brooks Koepka says he is looking forward to the party hole at LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf is now set to host its fourth event of the season at the Grange Golf Club, Adelaide. This will be the first LIV event in Australia.

Brooks Keopka said he was looking forward to the 'party hole', referring to the fans who are expected to come in big numbers at the Grange Golf Club.

He said:

"I just love it, man. I love when the fans get a little rowdy. They're screaming, they're booing you when you hit a bad shot, and cheering you on when you hit a good one. I think that's going to make this whole exciting. It'll definitely bring a different atmosphere, as will be cool. Like DJ said, it'd be most fans we've had yet thus far, so I'm excited."

"Nobody has really had any negative feedback"- Brooks Koepka on animosity between LIV and PGA Tour players

Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka interact during the 2023 Masters

There was a lot of anticipation about how the PGA Tour and LIV Golf professionals would interact amidst the tensions between the two groups. However, Brooks Koepka cleared the air ahead of the LIV Golf Adelaide event on Wednesday as everything went smoothly over the Masters week.

“I think it was the best thing for the fans to see what happened at the Masters. I could run into 15 Tour guys if I wanted to in a day and nobody has really had any negative feedback, any negative thing to say, and that would be the time to say it,” Koepka was quoted as saying via Golf Channel.

“But I think it was good just for the fans to see that we still communicate, we still play together, we still practise together, do everything the exact same. We’re still the same people.”

Koepka, who struggled with his game at the start of the year, has regained his form with two back-to-back impressive performances at LIV Golf Orlando and the 2023 Masters.

The four-time major champion won the event at Orange County Club and finished joint runner-up alongside Phil Mickelson at Augusta National. Koepka came close to winning the Masters as he had a 54-hole lead but lost the rhythm in the final hole, eventually losing to Jon Rahm by a four-stroke difference.

With the help of the great result at the Masters, Koepka jumped to World No. 39 in the OWGR.

LIV Golf Adelaide is scheduled to take place from April 21 to 23 at Grange Golf Club, Adelaide.

Schedule

Round 1: Friday, April 21, 11:45 am(Shotgun Start)

Round 2: Saturday, April 22, 11:45 am

Round 3: Sunday, April 23, 11:15 am

LIV Golf League teams

Shuffle Iron Heads GC: Sihwan Kim*, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent, Kevin Na

Stinger GC: Dean Burmester*, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace

Cleeks GC: Richard Bland*, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger, Martin Kaymer

Ripper GC: Jed Morgan*, Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman

Torque GC: David Puig*, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz

Majesticks GC: Henrik Stenson*, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC: Talor Gooch*, Harold Varner III, Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters

HY Flyers GC: James Piot*, Phil Mickelson, Cam Tringale, Brendan Steele

Crushers GC: Charles Howell III*, Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri

Smash GC: Matt Wolff*, Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka

Fire Balls GC: Carlos Ortiz*, Abe Ancer, Sergio Garcia, Eugenio Chacarra

4 Aces GC: Patrick Reed*, Dustin Johnson, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez

