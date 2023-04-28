“I love golf, I love the LPGA” - Natalie Gulbis is hyped for her LPGA return to action at LA Championship

Natalie Gulbis has returned to action with LPGA's JM Eagle LA Championship after more than nine months of hiatus. The Team USA Solheim Cup assistant captain was last seen at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational last July.

Gulbis, who shot a round of 4-over on Thursday at Wilshire Country Club, said in her pre-event conference of the JM Eagle LA Championship that her love of playing professional golf was the reason for her comeback.

She said:

"I love golf! I love the LPGA. It's no secret that when I joined the tour in 2001, that I wouldn't continue to play or to request an invite if I didn't absolutely love the game and love the tour. It's one of those things that there's nothing I can compare to it in my life.

"I've had a lot of incredible things that I've gotten to do away from the golf course and opportunities, but nothing gets me that anxious excitement, frustration the way that playing professional golf does. I absolutely love it, and so I'm just so grateful to JM Eagle and to Outlier for even having this event and having me be part of it."

Gulbis bid adieu from her full-time career as an LPGA professional in 2020 after playing for 19 years on the Tour.

The 40-year-old LPGA professional is a Newport Beach resident and the JM Eagle Championship is being organized nearby. She said she was excited to play near her home

"Playing near my home in Newport Beach, I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to play in the inaugural JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro at Wilshire Country Club," Gulbis was quoted saying by Golf Monthly.

"I am going to play more events this year" - Natalie Gulbis aims to make a full-fledged return after recovering from back surgery

Natalie Gulbis aims to play more tournaments this year after recovering from back surgery

Gulbis played the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational last July but couldn't play further as she was struggling with back issues. She underwent her fourth back surgery last year. She admitted in her press conference that her plans to return early didn't go as planned as it took longer to recover.

She said:

"I did play Dow. I had expectations of playing more events. I played some of the Aramco Team Series events, one in Saudi, one in New York. Those were great events, but it did take longer than I thought. This is my fourth back surgery.

"Anyone that's ever had a back issue or back surgery knows it does take longer to come back than you expect. And I did play at Dow. I had so much fun playing in that event, and I just wasn't ready to really play any other events, but I am going to play more events this year."

Gulbis' only LPGA win came in the 2007 Evian Masters, where she beat South Korea's Jang Jeong in a playoff. She has also finished in the top 10 of four of the five Major championships. Her best finish in the majors came in the 2006 Chevron Championship, where she finished in tied third place.

