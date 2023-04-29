“I love hunting” – Throwback to when Tiger Woods revealed his plans post-retirement

Tiger Woods’ retirement rumors have been in the air for years. The golfer has been in and out of PGA Tour events due to injuries for a while now.

As talks surrounding the legendary golfer’s future get serious, it’s pertinent to note that Woods opened up about his post-retirement plans back in 2019.

Woods was speaking on an Australian radio show ahead of the 2019 Presidents Cup when he spoke about his retirement. Opening up on his plans, Woods said he looks forward to spending as much time outside as possible.

The ace golfer stated that he loved hunting and fishing trips. The 15-time major winner said that he’d enjoy just being "out in the nature." Interestingly, the otherwise composed golfer even dropped an f-bomb in excitement.

Speaking on Triple M’s “Hot Breakfast,” Tiger Woods said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“For me, it’ll be simple. I love spearfishing. I love being in the water, I love hunting. I like going on hunting trips, fishing trips and diving trip so to me, just being out in nature is the f***ing ultimate best.”

Wil Anderson and Luke Darcy, the two talk show hosts, were visibly surprised by Woods’ language. The golfer, known for his calm character in interviews, was clearly hyped while speaking about his future. He went on to justify his statement.

Woods added:

“I don’t like being around a lot of people in that regard. I like to be out in nature because that’s what I grew up, that’s what I do, golf is always out in nature so for me, that’s the ultimate best.”

The then 43-year-old didn’t comment on when his retirement would be. However, the star golfer said that there was one advantage to playing into his 50s.

He said, laughingly:

“I think the golden carrot of getting out there when I’m 50 is getting a cart, right?”

It is pertinent to note that Woods made the comments just months after he recorded his 82nd PGA Tour victory at the Zozo Championship in October 2019. The golfer has been struggling with injuries and form ever since.

The 15-time major winner most recently underwent surgery on his foot and ankle, which have been bothering him for years.

Tiger Woods faces a long recovery after surgery

Earlier this month, Tiger Woods released a statement announcing that he underwent surgery on his foot and ankle.

The golfer said that he had undergone a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture, which was caused during his infamous car crash in February 2021.

Tiger Woods’ Twitter statement read:

"Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture. It was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at HHS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful. Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation."

The surgery was done just days after Woods pulled out of the 2023 Masters. It is pertinent to note that he will be out for months in recovery.

