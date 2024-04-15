“I love you and I'm coming home”: Scottie Scheffler talks to wife Meredith on camera after winning his 2nd Masters at Augusta

Scottie Scheffler played and won the Masters Tournament 2024 with one constant worry, his wife Meredith is expecting the couple's first child in a few days. Schefler stated several times that if the time came early, he would withdraw from the event to attend the birth.

Despite winning his second green jacket, the thought of the approaching birth of his first child did not leave him. During his winner's speech, he had a special message for his wife.

His words were broadcast live. This is what Scottie Scheffler had to say:

"I'll be home as quick as I can. I love you and I'm coming home soon."

Meredith Scudder, Scheffler's wife, is due in two weeks. For that reason, the possibility of an early delivery was present throughout the week, testing Scheffler's powers of concentration.

Scheffler won the Masters Tournament with a score of 11 under, four strokes ahead of second place Ludvig Aberg.

A look at Scottie Scheffler's record at Augusta National Golf Club and more

Scottie Scheffler just won his second Masters title in just five starts, and Scheffler has never finished outside the top 20 at Augusta National.

His debut was in the 2020 edition when he finished T19. A year later he finished T18 and in 2022 he won his first green jacket. In 2023 he finished T10.

Both of his victories have been with particularly dominant performances. In 2022, Scheffler finished the first round in T3, two strokes behind the leader. A day later he took the solo lead, five strokes clear of the second-place occupants.

The third round saw Cameron Smith close the gap, but still, Scheffler continued to lead by three strokes. In the final round, Scheffler managed to maintain his lead and finish three strokes ahead of Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler's record in majors is truly impressive. Although he has only won the Masters, he has played 16 editions of tournaments at that level, with 14 cuts made and eight Top 10s. When he has made the cut, he has never finished outside the Top 23.