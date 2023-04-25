"I would love to not have to do it": Justin Thomas reveals the sacrifices he's made in his diet to help his golf

Being as good of a golfer as Justin Thomas requires a lot of sacrifice. For him, it requires a lot of dietary sacrifice. Staying in shape is key to a lot of sports, but it is vital to being a good golfer. This often requires dietary limitations. That can be frustrating, as Thomas alluded to.

He said in March via Golf.com:

“I mean, it sucks. I want a pizza so f***ing bad, you have no idea.”

He also forces himself to scan every nutritional wrapper on everything he eats. He has to make sure he doesn't eat something he's not supposed to or that wouldn't be good for him. It's annoying, but a necessary part of his health journey:

"I don’t care how extreme or weird it is. I would love to not have to do it, but I have to give it a try to know.”

Health plays a big role in his golf game right now. Thomas stumbled over an answer as to where his game is currently:

“Ahhh, I mean, it’s... I’m somewhere… ahh, I’m. I don’t know. I’m in a weird spot. I’m playing, I feel like, way better than I’m scoring, which is pretty frustrating. I mean, to close out this week the way I did, I feel like that’s the absolute worst I could have finished. You know, in my eyes, that’s not good.”

He's playing well, but he can't quite get himself to admit it.

Justin Thomas reflects ahead of 30th birthday

For Justin Thomas, winning is all that matters:

“Winning is, unfortunately — but not unfortunately — the only thing that really matters, you know what I mean? I’m not out here trying to grind out a tie for ninth or 13th. You’re going to have weeks where that is a good week. But I want to have four-, five-, six-, seven-win seasons.”

Justin Thomas is looking for his big win

His 30th birthday, which is creeping closer, has him reflecting on his career. He's far more accomplished than most, but the world number 14 golfer knows it's all about victories:

“The only thing that upsets me about turning 30 is that I haven’t accomplished nearly as much as I would have liked or wanted. When it comes to accomplishments at that age, I mean, you only get one chance.”

Justin Thomas is searching for a moment to define his career. He hasn't had the defining moments that players like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm have. How soon until the dedicated pro is able to get that moment?

