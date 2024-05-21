"I would love it. We'll see" - Adam Sandler on possible Tiger Woods and John Daly cameos in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Tiger Woods and John Daly might make a cameo in the sequel to Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore. The original movie was directed by Dennis Dugan and released in 1996. The sports comedy film revolved around a failed hockey player who discovered a talent for golf.

After 28 years, Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to the iconic movie, was announced by Netflix. Netflix posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Happy Gilmore is back! Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix."

Expand Tweet

In an interview with former ESPN SportsCenter anchor Dan Patrick, Adam Sandler spoke about Happy Gilmore 2 among other things and claimed that his longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy met John Daly in the past week during the 2024 PGA Championship. He said (via Whiskey Riff):

"Herlihy, he went down to the tournament this weekend and hung out with some of the guys. He hung out with Daly a little bit and Daly was telling some great stories. We’re ready, baby. We’re excited."

When asked if John Daly and Tiger Woods would be appearing in the movie, Sandler said:

"I would love it. We'll see. I'm gonna write all my dreams, and then you never know what’s gonna happen. But we’re gonna [try]."

Sandler added that he was juggling several ideas to create a cohesive story. He claimed it might revolve around Happy playing on the PGA Tour in the latter stages of his golf career and competing with young golfers despite his age. Sandler said:

“We have a million things like I told you, but I’ve just got to kind of make it flow a little more. But I think it might have to do with something to do with me being a little older now and still trying to compete with the youngsters.”

Golf legends Verne Lundquist and Lee Trevino made cameos in Happy Gilmore. A similar trend is expected in the sequel.

Christopher McDonald says that Adam Sandler is keeping the details about Happy Gilmore 2 a secret

Christopher McDonald, who played the iconic role of Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore, also talked about the movie in a recent podcast appearance.

Christopher McDonald was a guest on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz podcast and was asked about the sequel on Tuesday, May 21. He said:

"Okay, zero. They tell me nothing. They know I have a ... I spilled the beans a little early, so they keep it away from me. I can't wait to read it, to be honest. Like I said, they're working at it right now, and I know that Tim Herlihy was down at the PGA." (09:58)

Christopher McDonald was further asked about the experience shooting Happy Gilmore. He said:

"I think it was mostly a joyous experience. There was a little ad-libbing and barb-throwing." (06:49)

McDonald said that he was unaware why his character was called "Shooter". He added a "finger guns" gesture to the character when making putts which later became Shooter McGavin's signature move.

McDonald also shared a funny incident during the filming of Happy Gilmore on the podcast (at 6 minutes and 25 seconds). He asked the director Dennis Dugan to allow him to make a difficult putt in a single shot rather than using camera tricks.

Dugan gave him five tries and McDonald made the putt on the last one. McDonald threw his putter in the air to celebrate the shot and confessed that he could've accidentally hurt someone but fortunately did not.