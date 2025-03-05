“I loved you for your whole life” - Paige Spiranac issues devastating update about her pet dog

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac shared the heartbreaking news of her beloved dog Niko's passing. Spiranac took to X to express her grief with a message for her dog on Wednesday.

Paige Spiranac adopted Niko, a rescue dog, in 2017. Later, she introduced Niko to her followers in a YouTube video titled 'Is this the world's best dog??// Meet Niko!,' and also shared pictures. Meanwhile, Spiranac penned an emotional message for Niko on X that read:

"I loved you for your whole life and I’ll miss you for the rest of mine❤️🐾"

The X message comes with a touching photo of Niko. Paige Spiranac always showed affection for her dog in her regular social media posts. In May 2023, she also celebrated National Dog Mom Day. Apart from her social media posts, Spiranac and Niko collaborated on public service announcements. In a video produced with PETA, they educated viewers on protecting dogs from the dangers of sweltering heat.

Apart from that, Paige Spiranac is part of the third season of Netflix's Full Swing. She was featured in the fifth episode, where she interviewed former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark. Besides that, Spiranac has always been vocal about the challenges she faced in her career.

Paige Spiranac opens up about the mental struggles that held her back in golf

In a YouTube Q&A session released on December 3, last year, she addressed one of the biggest obstacles that prevented her from reaching the LPGA Tour: her mental game. During the session, when a fan asked her about the Achilles' heel of her game, Spiranac didn't mince her words to admit that it wasn't her skill set but her mindset that held her back.

"I think you guys know this already, but it's definitely mental for me. I have the physical ability to play at a very high level. I have all the shots. I feel like my short game is one of the best short games out there—I can pull off any shot. and I can do that because I never hit fairways or greens," Spiranac said.

"That could also mean ball striking is a bit of a problem, but I think, again, ball striking comes down to my mental approach. I just get so nervous and so anxious on the golf course and in competition that my hands tighten up, my shoulders tighten up, my body is shaking—I'm just so nervous. Then I can't release the club properly, and I end up hitting those quick hooks or blocks,” she added.

As for her golf career, Spiranac recently announced that she will be an on-course analyst at the 2025 Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass. The Creator Classic, which she competed in last year, featured 16 golf creators. Spiranac finished ninth in the inaugural event.

