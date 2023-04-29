“I’m absolutely shocked” – Jack Nicklaus and other idols of Jim Nantz surprise him with the Dave Marr Award

CBS anchor Jim Nantz received the renowned Dave Marr Award. The analyst, however, was unaware that he had received the honor. Tournament officials presented him with the award as a surprise.

Several of Jim Nantz's idols, including Jack Nicklaus, joined forces with officials to surprise him. When asked about the prize, Nantz said as quoted by Golf Week:

“I’m absolutely shocked. I had no idea and I am so honored. Dave Marr was my first-ever guest on a local radio station here in Houston. Since that day, I have lived and died telling the stories of all these great golfers. I idolize all of them. I love this award and I love the Marr family.”

Sportscaster Jim Nantz (Image via Getty)

Jack Nicklaus, a legendary golfer, also commented about his friend and congratulated him on receiving the prestigious award. He stated:

“I first met Jim in 1985 and then obviously at Augusta in 1986. Jim has been a friend for a long time. He has received many honors but it is long overdue for him to be honored here tonight and I know this is a special one for him."

The Dave Marr Award was established in 1999 and is given to people who exemplify Marr's personal attributes. In the past, the honor has gone to Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Miller Barber, and Lee Trevino.

Who is Dave Marr?

Dave Marr was an American professional golfer. He was born on December 27, 1933 in Houston, Texas, and played several golf tournaments. The American golfer started his professional journey in 1953 and won three PGA Tour events.

Dave Marr left the college at 19 to compete in professional tournaments. He started his journey at the Westwood Country Club in Westwood, New Jersey.

Dave Marr (Image via Getty)

He took a job as an assistant club pro to Claude Harmon at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

Marr has won five professional events, including the 1965 PGA Championship. He played in all four major tournaments and finished second at the Masters in 1964.

Dave Marr served as an analyst for ABC from 1972 to 1991. After his death, Shell Oil Company created the Dave Marr Award.

All about the professional career of Jim Nantz

Jim Nantz was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 17, 1959. He did, however, grow up in New Orleans, Louisiana. He attended Marlboro High School for his education.

Jim Nantz was the co-captain of the basketball team and the top-ranked golfer throughout his high school years.

American sportscaster Jim Nantz (Image via Getty)

Nantz earned a Bachelor of Arts in Radio and Television Broadcasting from the University of Houston in 1981. He played golf in college and began his career in sports broadcasting with the CBS Network.

In 1985, he joined CBS Sports, starting covering college football and basketball. He also worked as a PGA Tour golf reporter on the course. Since 1989, he has covered Masters coverage for CBS Network.

Jim Nantz has received various honors over his career. He twice received the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Personality. He was also honored with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

Poll : 0 votes