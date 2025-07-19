“I’m actually used to it” – Charley Hull opens up about her ‘weird’ relationship with pressure

Charley Hull has shared her thoughts on her unusual relationship with pressure. Hull recently joined the Icons by Motiversity, and when asked by host Tyler Waye, she shared how she tackles pressure in the game of golf.

Hull said that she had normalised it since competing as a junior, so she felt a bit lost when there was no pressure.

“I actually like the feeling of pressure. I do. I like it. I feel like—'cause I've lived with it since competing as a junior. So I'm actually used to it. When I don’t have pressure, I feel a bit lost. It's weird. Yeah, just like little things. That's why I run so much—'cause I think, right, I've got to be under pressure now to beat this time, or to do it when I don’t want to do it,” she said (11:14).

“Like, the best days of my training are the ones when you wake up and you think, I don’t want to do this. Like this morning. But 3K into my run, I was like, I’m happy I did it now. I can run 100K, you know what I mean?... But then I have to be careful—'cause I’m playing a golf tournament this week. And it’s not just a golf tournament... It’s a major,” Charley Hull added.

Hull last played at the Amundi Evian Championship, where she withdrew.

How did Charley Hull perform in the 2025 season?

Charley Hull had one top 10 finish at the HSBC Women's World Championship with a T4 after scoring 7-under. She had four more top 20 finishes as well in 2025 at the Founders Cup, the Ford Championship, the U.S. Women's Open, and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship with T19, T11, T12, and T12 after scoring 8-under, 17-under, 1-under, and 5-over, respectively.

Here's a list of Hull's 2025 performances so far:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Founders Cup at the Bradenton Country Club: T19, 68-72-66-70, 276 (-8)

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course): T4, 69-70-68-74, 281 (-7)

Ford Championship at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass: T11, 63-69-68-71, 271 (-17)

The Chevron Championship at the The Club at Carlton Woods: Missed cut, 75-73, 148 (+4)

Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Resort Golf Course: T40, 70-70-70-70, 280 (-8)

MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba: T32, 72-75-70-72, 289 (+1)

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at the Erin Hills: T12, 72-73-71-71, 287 (-1)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco: T12, 78-69-73-73, 293 (+5)

The Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club: Withdrawn, 46 (E)

This year, Charley Hull hasn't won any tournaments yet. Last year as well, Hull didn't come out triumphant at any event. Still, she had four top-10 finishes, including a T7 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, a T10 at the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, a T5 at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, and a T2 at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican with 7-under, 5-under, 8-under, and 11-under, respectively.

