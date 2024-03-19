“I’m alive and well” – Former Ryder Cup skipper Hal Sutton dismisses PGA magazine’s reports of him passing away

The former Ryder Cup captain Hal Sutton took to X to quash his death rumors and post that he was 'alive and well' after the PGA magazine reported his demise.

Sutton had a remarkable career in professional golf, where he won one Major and two Player Championships, and also captained the USA in the 2004 Ryder Cup. A while ago, PGA magazine published that the 14-time PGA Tour winner passed away on January 19.

Following this misinformation, a lot of people checked on him, so much so that he had to announce publicly that he was doing well.

On Monday, March 18, Sutton wrote:

"Just a correction, the PGA magazine put me in there obituaries as having passed away January 19th!!! I didn’t and I’m alive and well just putting the finishing touches on Darmor Club before our opening June 1. Thanks to all who have checked up on me.😊"

Sutton’s former PGA Tour competitor, Mark Lye, replied to his tweet in surprise and asked who was responsible for spreading misinformation.

The 65-year-old former PGA Tour professional responded that it was a reminder to be grateful in life, and he was thankful that many people checked on him due to this.

How many PGA Tour titles has Hal Sutton won? A look at a golfer's career

Hal Sutton won 15 professional titles in his career, and 14 of them came on the PGA Tour. He turned professional in 1981, and the following year he beat Bill Britton in the playoffs to win the Walt Disney World Golf Classic, his first title. In 1983, he claimed the Tournament Players Championship, defeating Bob Eastwood by a single shot.

Sutton's only win at the Masters came later that year when he beat Jack Nicklaus to triumph at the PGA Championship. In his long career, he also won the Tour Championship in 1998 after defeating Vijay Singh in an extra hole.

Hal Sutton's second Players Championship title came in 2000 after his single-stroke victory over Tiger Woods. The same year, he reached World No. 4 in the OWGR, his highest ranking. His last win on the PGA Tour came in 2001 at the Shell Houston Open after defeating Joe Durant and Lee Janzen by three strokes.

Here's a look at all the PGA Tour wins by Hal Sutton:

1982

Walt Disney World Golf Classic

1983

Tournament Players Championship

PGA Championship

1985

St. Jude Memphis Classic

Southwest Golf Classic

1986

Phoenix Open

Memorial Tournament

1995

B.C. Open

1998

Westin Texas Open

The Tour Championship

1999

Bell Canadian Open

2000

The Players Championship (2)

Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic

2001

Shell Houston Open