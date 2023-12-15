"I'm always trying to give him support as much as I can" - Billy Horschel cheers Marcus Byrd on at the Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School

The Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is well underway at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass, with 163 players contending for coveted status for the 2024 season.

Amidst the challenging weather conditions, a familiar face was spotted on the grounds, providing support to one of the rising stars of Q-School, Marcus Byrd. Billy Horschel, a seven-time PGA Tour winner, took a break from his off-season to cheer on Byrd.

Horschel and Byrd share a history, with Byrd finishing second and third at the Billy Horschel APGA Invitational in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Byrd's connection with Horschel deepened as he received mentorship and encouragement from the seasoned golfer.

In a video shared by the PGA Tour, Horschel walks alongside Byrd and speaks about his relationship with the youngster.

"I'm always trying to give him as much support as I can," Horschel said. "I text them when they're playing well. They reach out to me asking me for advice from time to time. So, when I knew Q-School was here, with Marcus being here, I wanted to come out and support him this week and just have a friendly face that he knows that's in his corner, watching him and pulling for him."

Horschel Guides Byrd Through Challenges: PGA Tour Q-School

Billy Horschel has emerged as a steadfast supporter of Marcus Byrd during the Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Byrd, a rising talent in the golfing world, recently told the Tour about the profound impact of Horschel's mentorship.

"He told me personally that he thinks I have the talent to play on the PGA Tour and anything I needed just to reach out," Byrd said.

Byrd's journey under Horschel's guidance has been nothing short of remarkable. Following his impressive debut at The Genesis Invitational, where he earned the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption, Byrd continued to make strides in his professional career.

Competing in subsequent Tour events such as The Honda Classic, Wells Fargo Championship, and John Deere Classic, Byrd's resilience and talent garnered him additional opportunities to showcase his skills on the grand stage.

The Final Stage of Q-School brought its own set of challenges, with gusty winds sweeping across Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass. Undeterred, Byrd faced the adversity head-on, finishing his round with a birdie-par-birdie sequence and signing for a 4-over, 74. The 20-foot birdie putt he sank to conclude his round served as a pivotal moment, injecting momentum into the remainder of the week.