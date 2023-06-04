“I’m available” – Piers Morgan reacts to Phil Mickelson’s interview invite with Brandel Chamblee

Phil Mickelson recently got into an argument with renowned golf commentator Brandel Chamblee. The pair have been engaged in a Twitter feud that seems to be getting worse by the day.

Brandel invited the six-time major champion to a debate on LIV Golf, but he declined. As things heated up, Chamblee requested the American golfer for another one-on-one argument, this time in a neutral venue, unlike the US Open, the last place he had proposed.

The Nuclear Golf shared the news on their Twitter account, saying:

"DEBATE DECLINED — Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee says Phil Mickelson refused a one-on-one debate at a neutral location: “..He no doubt knows he’s in the morally indefensible position of speaking & playing for a misogynistic & murderous dictator.”

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🗣️ DEBATE DECLINED — Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee says Phil Mickelson refused a one-on-one debate at a neutral location: “..He no doubt knows he’s in the morally indefensible position of speaking & playing for a misogynistic & murderous dictator.” 🗣️DEBATE DECLINED — Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee says Phil Mickelson refused a one-on-one debate at a neutral location: “..He no doubt knows he’s in the morally indefensible position of speaking & playing for a misogynistic & murderous dictator.” 🚨🗣️❌ DEBATE DECLINED — Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee says Phil Mickelson refused a one-on-one debate at a neutral location: “..He no doubt knows he’s in the morally indefensible position of speaking & playing for a misogynistic & murderous dictator.” https://t.co/wX3qwm8YeJ

Phil Mickelson refuted the accusation, stating he hadn't spoken to Chamblee in years because the Golf Channel host blacklisted him after he joined LIV Golf.

"I never turned anything down. We’ve not communicated in years. Probably cuz you blocked me," Mickelson tweeted.

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @NUCLRGOLF I never turned anything down. We’ve not communicated in years. Probably cuz you blocked me 🤭 @NUCLRGOLF I never turned anything down. We’ve not communicated in years. Probably cuz you blocked me 🤭

Mickelson followed up with another tweet offering a show with Piers Morgan at the LIV Golf event in London.

"I have more than enough going on that week. Brandel asked for that week cuz he knew I can’t do it and it would make him look good. I’m offering Monday of LIV London hopefully with Piers Morgan," Mickelson's tweet read.

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @Joseph__Lloyd @NUCLRGOLF I have more than enough going on that week. Brandel asked for that week cuz he knew I can’t do it and it would make him look good. I’m offering Monday of LIV London hopefully with Piers Morgan @Joseph__Lloyd @NUCLRGOLF I have more than enough going on that week. Brandel asked for that week cuz he knew I can’t do it and it would make him look good. I’m offering Monday of LIV London hopefully with Piers Morgan

Interestingly, Morgan agreed and wrote:

"I’m available…"

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan twitter.com/PhilMickelson/… Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @Joseph__Lloyd @NUCLRGOLF I have more than enough going on that week. Brandel asked for that week cuz he knew I can’t do it and it would make him look good. I’m offering Monday of LIV London hopefully with Piers Morgan @Joseph__Lloyd @NUCLRGOLF I have more than enough going on that week. Brandel asked for that week cuz he knew I can’t do it and it would make him look good. I’m offering Monday of LIV London hopefully with Piers Morgan I’m available… I’m available… 👍 twitter.com/PhilMickelson/…

Mickelson also accepted the offer and commented:

"Same"

Fans may expect a spicy conversation between Phil Mickelson and Piers Morgan if they will have a show at the LIV Golf London event.

What if Brandley Chamblee and Phil Mickelson both consent to the debate?

The feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is getting worse. If Brandley Chamblee and Phil Mickelson agree to a debate, it will gain worldwide attention.

Golf enthusiasts believe Mickelson signed a contract with LIV Golf to clear his debt and has no choice but to play in the series because the Saudi-backed series contract required the players to compete in the league or face a large fee in penalty. The sum is expected to be greater than what they signed for. Nonetheless, Phil Mickelson never explained why he joined the LIV Series.

Brandel Chamblee has been critical of the chaotic series, which has stripped dozens of top-ranked golfers from the PGA and other tours for money. Furthermore, the series is financed by Saudi Arabia, making it even more controversial.

If there will be a debate between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, it will serve as a springboard for hundreds of other discussions. Interestingly, another LIV golfer, Brooks Koepka, won the PGA Championship last month, giving the Saudi-backed series still more reason to brag.

Furthermore, the PGA Tour has scheduled no-cut designated events for the 2024 season, which is very familiar to LIV Golf events. The one-on-one discussion between Phil Mickelson and Brandley Chamblee will be a must-see show for the crowd.

The LIV Golf London event is scheduled to take place between July 7-9 at the Centurion Golf Club. It will be back with 54 hole format featuring 48 golfers in 12 teams of four each.

Phil Mickelson will join the tournament as the captain of HyFlyers, who has been struggling with their game.

Poll : 0 votes