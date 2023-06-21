“I’m caught up emotionally”: Adam Scott expresses concerns over lack of information regarding PGA x LIV merger

The LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger shook up the golf world, and Adam Scott, in particular, is feeling its aftereffects. The deal, which was kept under wraps for a while, shocked golfers and fans alike just days ahead of the US Open.

While the deal was announced and PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan had a meeting with the players, a lot of the details are still under speculation. The second players' meeting seemed to be a lot calmer than the first one, according to Adam Scott.

The first meeting ended in a heated discussion, with calls for Monahan's resignation and an intense talk surrounding Rory McIlroy. Adam Scott provided insights into the second meeting that took place, which was still rather vague. Speaking via National Club Golfer, he said:

“The player meeting went well last night from where the player meeting was two weeks ago. Some of the emotions have cooled. There are still lots of questions to be answered because we really only have this framework that was announced.

“I’m caught up emotionally because I stayed on the PGA Tour, and it was put to us that, if we left, we were never coming back, and it seems there are going to be pathways back," he added.

While it sounded fairly simple in the meeting, Scott said that the deal was rather complex and could take up to a year to finalize. For him, it is important for the players and the tours to cool down and maintain transparency with each other.

Adam Scott talks about the need for transparency among the Tour and players

Adam Scott said that it was important to give the situation a bit of time. Emotions are running high right now, but in the long run, it could be good for the game as a whole. He hopes that all the questions that the players have will be answered by the tour.

“You can’t help but feel left in the dark, even though I don’t expect to run the PGA Tour and them to run everything by me. It was just sooner than, maybe, anybody thought. That’s all."

The details of the deal remain a mystery to the general public and the golfers. One thing, though, is for sure; the new golf entity is going to face an uphill battle for the next year while finalizing the deal.

