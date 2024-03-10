“I’m not cheating” - Wyndham Clark defends himself amid rules violation claims at 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Wyndham Clark found himself in a sticky situation on Saturday at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The reigning US Open champion stirred a controversy after allegedly trying to improve his lie on the 18th hole of the third round at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Following this, the 30-year-old golfer has come out to state that he was “not cheating.”

Clark was tied for the lead when he fanned his tee shot into the rough. Following this, the golfer forcefully placed his club behind the ball several times, moving the ball slightly in the process. He even had his caddie clean the face of the club. Despite video evidence showing slight movement, the golfer walked away with no penalty.

The golfer stood his ground and added that the controversy was formed because the move looked “worse” when “zoomed in” on the camera. He said that even Scottie Scheffler, who was his pairing at the time of the incident, didn’t think of it as a violation.

Speaking about the incident on 18, Wyndham Clark said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“I’m not cheating or anything like that or trying to improve my lie. Obviously, they zoom in, and it makes it look worse… We all talked about it. Scottie, the rules official didn’t think it moved. So, fortunately that (a penalty) didn’t happen.”

Expand Tweet

Officals and analysts divided over Wyndham Clark's alleged rules violation

Wyndham Clark’s move stirred controversy on Saturday at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Analysts, players and fans picked their sides and began criticizing or defending the player. While the rules violation debate raged, PGA Tour rules official Mark Dusbabek claimed that Clark was right not to be penalized based on video evidence.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to NBC’s Dan Hicks, Dusbabek broke down the Rules of Golf regarding ball movement and said that the ball in question didn’t move. He said that the ball moved back to its original position and Clark’s action did nothing to affect his stroke.

PGA Tour rules official Mark Dusbabek said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“That makes my heart flutter as well… If the ball only wobbles (sometimes referred to as oscillating) and stays on or returns to its original spot, the ball has not moved… When I watch the tape, it looks like it comes back.

A player is allowed to ground his club with the weight of the club against the ground. That’s basically what he’s doing right there. I feel his ball didn’t move and he did nothing to affect his stroke.”

While Dusbabek seemed happy with no penalties for Wyndham Clark, Brandel Chamblee sounded off on the same. The Golf Channel analyst disputed the controversial ruling and said that he would “respectfully disagree” with the officials and Clark.

The ace analyst said that he “doesn’t need video” to see the violation. He reiterated that the player should have been penalized.