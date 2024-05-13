“I'm in the circle now” - Chris Gotterup on being a PGA Tour winner after 27 starts in two years

Following his Myrtle Beach Classic win on Sunday, Chris Gotterup said the feeling was yet to sink in. However, he added that he was honored to win the first-ever PGA Tour event at Myrtle Beach.

Gotterup had a 54-hole lead ahead of the final day but began the Sunday round with two straight bogeys. However, he recovered well and sank two birdies and an eagle in the next three holes. On the remaining holes, he added four more birdies and two bogeys to shoot a 4-under 67 to win the Myrtle Beach Classic quite comfortably. He aggregated at 22-under to defeat Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson by six strokes.

During the winner's press conference, Gotterup reflected on his win. He said:

"I'm in the circle now. But it definitely hasn't sunk in yet. But I just want to thank everyone this week for the support. It's one of a great first event. And I'm sure it's a big success for Myrtle Beach. So honored to be the champion and couldn't have gone better."

This was Gotterup's first-ever PGA Tour win, and it took him 27 starts to claim his maiden title.

"I had a chance to win John Deere," he continued. "I had a chance to win Puerto Rico and when I say chance I mean I lost by a couple but I was in the mix. And Korn Ferry, I was in the mix a little bit here and there."

Chris Gotterup further stated that he had just focused on his game and was waiting for his opportunity.

"I figured if I can just keep working hard and doing what I'm supposed to be doing at some point. You would think that it's going to go your way but that's why golf is crazy. I mean you got guys that are probably plenty deserving to have won and have never won and I'm happy, I'm on the other side of that," he added.

How much did Chris Gotterup win for winning the Myrtle Beach Classic?

The purse size of the Myrtle Beach Classic was $4 million, and Chris Gotterup earned $700,000 for his maiden PGA Tour win. Besides, he also earned 300 FedEx points and secured a spot at the PGA Championship. Runner-ups Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson bagged $356,000.

Here's the payout for the Myrtle Beach Classic:

1. Chris Gotterup: $720,000

T2. Alistair Docherty: $356,000

T2. Davis Thompson: $356,000

T4. Ryan McCormick: $147,000

T4. Kevin Yu: $147,000

T4. Ryan Fox: $147,000

T4. Beau Hossler: $147,000

T4. Erik van Rooyen: $147,000

T4. Jorge Campillo: $147,000

T10. Sam Stevens: $101,000

T10. Chesson Hadley: $101,000

T10. Patton Kizzire: $101,000

T13. Mac Meissner: $78,333

T13. Greyson Sigg: $78,333

T13. Robert MacIntyre: $78,333