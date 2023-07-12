"I’m as close as I’ve ever been to winning" - Rory McIlroy hopeful of making a strong impression at 2023 Open Championship

Rory McIlroy is all prepared to make a strong impression at the 2023 Open Championship.

McIlroy is on the lookout for redemption after a gut-wrenching loss at the US Open, where he finished second to Wyndham Clark. He is trying to break his nine-year major drought and hopes to seal the deal at the Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy last won the Open in 2014, which was also subsequently the last year that he won a major. Finishing second at the US Open has been a motivator for McIlroy, who believes that he is closest ever to winning another major. Since 2014, he has had 19 top 10 finishes in all majors.

Speaking via Independent, the Northern Irishman said:

“I’m as close as I’ve ever been (to winning), really. My consistency in performances, especially in the majors over the last couple years, is way better than it has been over the last few years."

It is important for McIlroy to keep putting himself in winning situations. He believes that even if he does not win, the experience of high-pressure situations will help him when he is poised to take victory once again.

“Having had a really good chance at St Andrews last year, having a really good chance in LA a few weeks ago, I need to keep putting myself in those positions obviously and the more times I go through them, even though I’m not getting the wins, it’s going to stand by me for whenever I get myself in that position again.”

Rory McIlroy's valuable lessons learnt from US Open

The 2023 US Open was a big learning lesson for Rory McIlroy, who has not been left with a negative impact due to his loss. Playing golf the very next week helped him quickly move on from the loss, instead of thinking about it too much.

He said:

“The one nice thing about the US Open a few weeks ago is I had to play golf the week after. Well, I didn’t have to, but it was nice to play the week after at the Travelers because then you’re not really dwelling on it, right."

Now, Rory McIlroy's game plan is to play well at the Genesis Scottish Open, which will prepare him for the run-up to the Open Championship.

“I was really happy with my performance (in Los Angeles). I thought I stuck to my game plan really well. I know my game is in good shape so, I’m excited about that."

The Open is scheduled to be held between July 13 and 16 at the Royal Liverpool Club in England.

