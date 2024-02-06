“I'm not a coach and I never will be a coach” – Tommy Fleetwood opens up on his academy and the experience building it

Tommy Fleetwood says he is not a coach and doesn't believe he will ever be one in the future. However, he added that he had always looked for something more in his career that he believed in.

Fleetwood was last seen at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished T31. He was recently present at the The Rick Shiels Golf Show where he spoke in details about his academy the Tommy Fleetwood Academy in Dubai.

Fleetwood revealed that setting up an academy wasn't his goal, but he wanted to use whatever learning he had from the game and give it back. He cited his kids as an example of how he wanted them to improve and pass on his beliefs and experiences to the next generation via the academy.

He added:

"We do have an unbelievable facility. We have eight pros and two trainers. It's more like from a day-to-day standpoint and for the kids and the people that come here everybody that comes here those guys are the ones that the pros are giving them the day-to-day experience. And I think we do have an amazing team here. So we're very very lucky like very passionate always learning great personalities."

"And from my belief from an academy I'm not a coach and I never will be a coach. But I've always looked for more in my career and there's always something that you find that works for you or that you believe in that you think works universely. And I think the environment, the mindset, the lessons the discipline and the people that's around the place are all like such important things and that's kind of like my impact on it."

Will Tommy Fleetwood compete at the WM Phoenix Open?

Tommy Fleetwood will not be part of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the next event on the PGA Tour. The WM Phoenix Open will take place from Thursday, February 8 to Sunday, February 11 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale.

The TPC Scottsdale event will be a 132-player field event with a purse size of $8.8 million, with the winner receiving $1.584 million. Unlike last year, it will not be a signature event this time. Still, 28 of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR (Original World Golf Ranking) will feature at this week's event.

Here are the top players competing at the WM Phoenix Open 2024:

