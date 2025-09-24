"I'm not difficult to pair with people" - Scottie Scheffler sets the record straight on Tiger Woods comparison at Ryder Cup

Unlike Tiger Woods' times, Scottie Scheffler has denied that the fellow players will get intimidated by him at the Ryder Cup. He said he was an easy person to pair with and he didn't feel any player was more important than others.

Scheffler is playing his third straight Ryder Cup and will enter the field as World No. 1. He has been a dominant force for more than two seasons and has been winning every now and then.

On Tuesday, September 23, during the pre-event press conference, Scottie Scheffler was asked if the captain would have a hard time pairing players with him, given his level.

"I think on our team, I think we have 12 guys that are all equal," he replied. "I don't think one player is more important than another. I think that is something that is through our team room. I'd like to think that I'm not difficult to pair with people"

Scheffler said he saw himself as a nice guy who is easy to get along with. He added that he wouldn’t put himself in the 'difficult to pair with' category.

He continued:

"I think some of the difficulty you had with playing with Tiger, I don't even know what it could be. It could just be the aura that was Tiger Woods. There was some times there when he was doing nothing but winning golf tournaments and just beating the absolute crap out of people time and time again.

"I couldn't tell you what was difficult for those partners because I wasn't there. For me, I'd like to think I'm an easy guy to pair with."

How has Scottie Scheffler performed at the Ryder Cup so far?

Scottie Scheffler has been part of two Ryder Cups and has a mixed record at the event. He made his debut in 2021 at Whistling Straits where Team US registered a dominating 19-9 win over Europe. He posted an impressive performance and finished with a 2-0-1 record.

He returned in 2023 at Marco Simone in Italy but failed to repeat the last time's performance. Scheffler went winless and finished with just 1 point in 4 matches. He finished with a scoreline of 0-2-2 while US lost to Europe by 16.5-11.5.

Here's a look at Scheffler's record at the Ryder Cup so far:

2023 (Marco Simone, Italy): The United States lost to Europe (16.5–11.5)

Record: 0–2–2

Points earned: 1

2021 (Whistling Straits, WI, USA): The United States defeated Europe (19–9)

Record: 2–0–1

Points earned: 2.5

