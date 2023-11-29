“I'm not entirely sure yet” - Jordan Spieth raises concerns on PIF meeting non-negotiables for merger with PGA Tour

Jordan Spieth is returning to professional golf at the upcoming 2023 Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. He was last seen donning Team USA's jersey at the Ryder Cup 2023 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

Ahead of the 2023 Hero World Challenge hosted by Tiger Woods, the 30-year-old golfer spoke to the media about the PGA Tour-PIF merger. He was asked if he was in favor of the deal working out.

Spieth said he was not sure about it and that there were some sort of "non-negotiables" that might have been raising concerns for the Tour players. As quoted by Golf Monthly, he said:

"I think that I'm not entirely sure yet.. there's some kind of like non-negotiables that I think the players of the PGA Tour should have and I'm not sure that that could be met with PIF. I think that there are options that I think could be super beneficial, but I don't know if they're possible."

The merger deal between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the PIF (financers of the LIV Golf) was announced back on June 6. The framework of the agreement is slated to be out by the end of December 2023.

As for Jordan Spieth, his opinion on the merger deal is a huge talking point. He recently joined the leading American golf tour's policy board which was previously occupied by Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy.

"He doesn't sleep a lot" - Jordan Spieth shares his thoughts on Tiger Woods' influence on the game of golf

In the upcoming 2023 Hero World Challenge, Jordan Spieth will join Tiger Woods in a 20-player field at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. The tournament commences on November 30.

Before the tournament, Spieth was asked about Woods' influence on the game of golf. To this, he replied by saying that the 15-time Major champion does not sleep a lot and keeps thinking about how to improve the PGA Tour.

Jordan Spieth said via Golf Monthly:

"I know he doesn't sleep a lot, but he's spending most of his waking hours thinking about how to better the PGA Tour for the players."

Jordan Spieth said that Tiger Woods has seen a lot of changes on the PGA Tour during his 30-year career. He added that the legendary golfer clearly knows what is good for the entire membership of the Tour.

"He's seen the PGA Tour go through a lot of different changes over almost 30 years for him now. He comes with that kind of perspective as well as somehow a way of recognising what can be good for the PGA Tour and its entire membership when he's never been an ordinary member, but it doesn't seem lost on him," Spieth said.

Jordan Spieth will be pairing with Will Zalatoris at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. They are scheduled to tee off at 12:14 pm ET at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas.