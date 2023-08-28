“I'm excited to get back over to Europe” - Rory McIlroy on getting back with Ryder Cup teammates ahead of flight to Rome

Rory McIlroy is excited to meet his Ryder Cup teammates. The former World No.1 on Sunday quashed concerns about his injury and said that he’s preparing for the Irish Open at the K Club and BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Opening up on the upcoming events, McIlroy stated that he is “excited to get back over to Europe” ahead of the team competition in Rome.

The 34-year-old finished fourth on Sunday behind Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland. Despite coming into the weekend with a lower-back injury, McIlroy pushed through the pain and landed a strong outing. Following the event, the ace golfer has now revealed that he along with his Ryder Cup teammates are all excited to travel to Europe.

Opening up on meeting his Ryder Cup teammates ahead of their competition in Rome, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"We're all excited. There's a lot of us that were in that team at Whistling Straights, so, I'm excited to get back over to Europe. It will be nice to all get together, get some early team dinners before the week in Rome and feel like that team chemistry is starting already.

We're all, for the most part, playing really well. There are still a few weeks to go, but it's the next big thing in all of our calendars."

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy knew he had his work cut out in the Tour Championship after the injury. The PGA Tour star managed to close a 65 and finished fourth on 14 under.

The golfer later admitted that he “wasn't feeling great” the first couple of days at the competition. However, he added that he is now “feeling better” and happy to “sign off with a good score."

Rory McIlroy on Viktor Hovland's Ryder Cup selection

The Irishman even commented on reports of Padraig Harrington’s census proving Hovland’s popularity in the European Ryder Cup team. Opening up about his teammates unanimously wanting Hovland on their team, the former FedEx Cup champion said that the Tour Championship winner has come a long way and is worthy of the spot.

Addressing Hovland’s popularity in the European team for Rome, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"If someone came along to any of us on the team and said we're going to put you out with Viktor today, I don't think anyone would say 'no', just put it that way… I really enjoyed my day with him on Sunday last week when he shot the lights out. So, the other 11 guys on the European team, I don't think, would have an issue if they went out with Viktor."

With the European Ryder Cup team shaping up well, it’ll be interesting to see how the golfers fare in the competition happening next month.