“I'm excited to go and play a Major” - Rory McIlroy looks forward to PGA Championship in his ‘second home’

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy expressed his satisfaction at being able to participate in the PGA Championship. The golf Major will be played from May 18-21 at the East Course of Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

McIlroy spoke to Golf Digest a few days ago about the upcoming mega event. He said playing at the venue for this year's edition is like playing in his second home.

"From the last time I was there, or we were all there, my connection to Rochester's got a lot stronger. So, I'm excited to go and play a Major championship in what feels like, almost, a second home to me."

Rory McIlroy was at Oak Hill the "last time" (the last time he played an official tournament there) almost 10 years ago, in 2013. He was there, taking part in that season's PGA Championship. He arrived at that event as defending champion (he had won it in 2012) and eventually finished T8.

Rory McIlroy playing at Oak Hill. 2013 PGA Championship (Image via Getty).

Since then, his relationship with the course and the city itself has become "a lot stronger," due to his marriage to Erica Stoll, a former PGA America employee and a native of Rochester. The two met in 2012, married in 2017, and currently have a daughter (Poppy).

Rory McIlroy also talked about the former state of the course, which he thinks was admirable. With renovations having been done, he hopes that the course is back to its best and has good weather for the upcoming tournament:

“I think the renovation has hopefully restored the East Course back to its former glory, I would say. I'm just hoping for a good weather week. I think that's what everyone's hoping for up there in May.”

McIlroy referred to the restoration carried out in 2013. East Course is also well known to McIlroy because he is a member of the Oak Hill Country Club. He uses it as one of his training grounds on US soil.

Rory McIlroy and his winning drought

Rory McIlroy is one of the most successful contemporary golfers, with a career of 23 victories on the PGA Tour, four of them in major tournaments.

However, his results have been in decline lately. His most recent victory, although it corresponds to the current season, was obtained almost seven months ago. Talking about major tournaments, the last one he won dates back to 2014, almost nine years ago.

Rory McIlroy holding his (until now) last major tournament trophy: 2014 PGA Championship (Image via Getty).

After his victory in The CJ Cup in South Carolina to start the current season, McIlroy has participated in only seven tournaments, in two of which, he has missed the cut. His best finish was a third place at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play last March.

One of the tournaments in which Rory McIlroy missed the cut was at The Masters Tournament, the first major of the season, with a poor 5-over par. This, added to previous frustrations, motivated the current number three in the world to temporarily withdraw from the PGA Tour to recover his spirits.

“My mind wouldn't have been at the event. It was more important for me to be at home than there,” McIlroy said at the time, according to The Mirror.

The PGA Championship is a tournament that McIlroy feels good about, as he has won it twice before. Add this to the fact that in Rochester, he will probably be playing as 'local' (at least as far as fans' feelings are concerned), and it may be what he needs to end his winning drought.

