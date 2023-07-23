“I'm not focused on it" - Brian Harman says he’d be ‘foolish’ not to envision winning The British Open on Sunday

Brian Harman is closer than ever to winning his maiden major championship title. The 36-year-old American golfer is 18 holes away from ending his six-year winless drought and lifting the Claret jug. Having maintained a strong lead after 36-holes on Saturday, the golfer said that he’d be ‘foolish’ not to envision winning the British Open now.

Harman carded a solid two-under-par 69 to move to 12-under on Saturday. The golfer maintained his good form and kept his lead at five above second-placed Cameron Young. Following this, the golfer admitted that he is trying not to focus too much on the final day. Opening up on the pressure of playing the final round at The Open, Harman said that he’s “not focused on it” and wished to “get a good night's sleep” and “play a really nice 18 holes.”

Speaking about his chances of winning The British Open, Brian Harman said on Saturday, as quoted by the Express:

"Yeah, I'm not focused on it. [I'm] Just going to try to get a good night's sleep and get out and play a really nice 18 holes."

Opening up on the prospect of lifting the Claret Jug on Sunday, he said:

"Like I said, you'd be foolish not to envision, and I've thought about winning majors for my whole entire life. It's the whole reason I work as hard as I do and why I practice as much as I do and why I sacrifice as much as I do.

Tomorrow if that's going to come to fruition for me, it has to be all about the golf. It has to be execution and just staying in the moment."

Brian Harman faces competition from Cameron Young and Jon Rahm at The British Open

Brian Harman holds a five-shot lead heading into Sunday’s final 18 of The British Open at Hoylake. He has Cameron Young and Masters champion Jon Rahm trailing him. According to the record books, Harman is safe and has the strongest odds to lift the Claret Jug as no player has bottled a five-shot lead in the final round of a major in the past two decades.

Harman will face competition from Rahm. The reigning Masters champion played an extraordinary 63 on Saturday. He stunned many with his stellar form in the third round. It’ll be interesting to see if the Spaniard manages to replicate the game in the final round.