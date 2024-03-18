Xander Schauffele was doing really well at The Players Championship 2024, leading the pack after three rounds. But things turned for the worse in the final round on Sunday, March 17, and he ended up tying for second place.

Despite this setback, Schauffele isn't letting it get to him. He's determined to come back even stronger. Xander Schauffele opened up about his disappointing outing at The Players' Championship 2024 following the tournament's conclusion on Sunday. Even though he was in the lead going into the final round, he ended up in second place, which wasn't what he expected. But he's not giving up.

Speaking about his performance, Schauffele said:

"I'm going to lick my wounds. I probably join them in the hater rate at this moment. But it is what it is. These suck when I went to bed last night it's not exactly how I envisioned walking off the 18th green. So lick my wounds. And I'm playing next week so just right back to it." (1:20- 1:36)

It is important to note that Xander Schauffele will be in action at this week's Valspar Championship. The PGA Tour event, featuring a full-size field, is scheduled to take place from March 21 to 24 at Copperhead Course.

It has a purse of $8.4 million and boats a stellar field, including 10 of the top 30 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking.

A quick recap of Xander Schauffele's performance at The Players Championship 2024

Xander Schauffele got a smooth start at The Players Championship 2024 on Thursday, March 14. He started the game with a bogey-free round.

He teed it up on the tenth hole and shot two back-to-back birdies on the 11th and the 12th holes. He added another birdie on the 18th hole and hit three consecutive birdies on the first three holes of the back nine.

Schauffele made seven birdies in the opening round with no bogey and scored 65, which was pretty impressive as he took the lead in the game in a three-way tie. However, he struggled in the second round and shot three birdies, an eagle and a double bogey, which caused him his lead, and he slipped down to second place. He shot 69 on Friday.

Nonetheless, the American golfer quickly regained his form and shot another bogey-free round on Saturday, March 16. He carded seven birdies in the third round, scored 65, and again topped the leaderboard.

However, the worst came in the final and fourth round. Schauffele started his game on Sunday with a birdie on the second hole and then shot a bogey on the fourth. He made five birdies and three bogeys to score 2-under 70 and settled for under 19. He finished just one stroke behind the winner, Scottie Scheffler.