“I’m going to be in this position many times”: PGA Tour rookie Alejandro Tosti on battling for Texas Children’s Houston Open

Following the runner-up finish after a close fight at the Texas Children's Houston Open, PGA Tour rookie Alejandro Tosti said that he was happy with his performance and had dreamt about having opportunities like this week. He added that, though this was the first such chance, he was hopeful of having many opportunities in the future to take revenge.

Heading into the final round, Tosti found himself in a five-way tie for the lead at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He began with a bogey on the par-4 but recovered with four birdies over the next fifteen holes. His chances to force a playoff with the eventual winner, Stephan Jaeger, were cut short when he missed a crucial par putt on the eighteenth.

Regardless, it proved to be a memorable week for the Argentine golfer. Reflecting on his performance at Memorial Park during the post-round interview, Tosti shared his thoughts.

"I dream about this, having this opportunity like today," he said. "It was of course the first one and I know that I'm going to have revenge and I'm going to be in this position many times."

"I mean, I don't think that I played amazingly good. Like you said, I've been dealing with a lot of stuff. I have not my best tournament, for sure, but I'm really happy with the result and knowing that I can do it out there."

This was the 27-year-old golfer's best performance of his rookie season on the PGA Tour. He has made four cuts in the eight starts and just one top-ten finish.

How much did Alejandro Tosti receive for the runner-up finish at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open?

Alejandro Tosti received $553,735 for the joint runner-up finish at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. The purse size of the event was $9.1 million and winner Jaeger bagged $1,638,000.

Here's a look at the payout for the Houston Open:

1. Stephan Jaeger: $1,638,000

T2. Tony Finau: $553,735

T2. Taylor Moore: $553,735

T2. Thomas Detry: $553,735

T2. Alejandro Tosti: $553,735

T2. Scottie Scheffler: $553,735

T7. Billy Horschel: $276,412

T7. Aaron Rai: $276,412

T7. Max Greyserman: $276,412

T7. David Skinns: $276,412

T11. Alex Noren: $211,575

T11. Nick Dunlap: $211,575

T11. Akshay Bhatia: $211,575

T14. Mackenzie Hughes: $166,075

T14. Davis Riley: $166,075

T14. Tom Hoge: $166,075

T17. Si Woo Kim: $134,225

T17. Erik Barnes: $134,225

T17. Victor Perez: $134,225

T17. Chad Ramey: $134,225

T21. Davis Thompson: $88,725

T21. Gary Woodland: $88,725

T21. Cam Davis: $88,725

T21. Matti Schmid: $88,725

T21. Joe Highsmith: $88,725

T21. Nate Lashley: $88,725

T21. Jacob Bridgeman: $88,725

T28. Sahith Theegala: $65,065

T28. Justin Lower: $65,065

T28. Harry Hall: $65,065

T31. Wyndham Clark: $54,418

T31. Mark Hubbard: $54,418

T31. Martin Laird: $54,418

T31. K.H. Lee: $54,418

T31. Ryan Moore: $54,418

T36. Jhonattan Vegas: $39,635

T36. Joseph Bramlett: $39,635

T36. Taylor Pendrith: $39,635

T36. Ben Griffin: $39,635

T36. Wilson Furr: $39,635

T36. Peter Malnati: $39,635

T36. J.J. Spaun: $39,635

T36. Kurt Kitayama: $39,635