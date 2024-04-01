“I’m going to be in this position many times”: PGA Tour rookie Alejandro Tosti on battling for Texas Children’s Houston Open

Following the runner-up finish after a close fight at the Texas Children's Houston Open, PGA Tour rookie Alejandro Tosti said that he was happy with his performance and had dreamt about having opportunities like this week. He added that, though this was the first such chance, he was hopeful of having many opportunities in the future to take revenge.
Heading into the final round, Tosti found himself in a five-way tie for the lead at the Texas Children's Houston Open. He began with a bogey on the par-4 but recovered with four birdies over the next fifteen holes. His chances to force a playoff with the eventual winner, Stephan Jaeger, were cut short when he missed a crucial par putt on the eighteenth.
Regardless, it proved to be a memorable week for the Argentine golfer. Reflecting on his performance at Memorial Park during the post-round interview, Tosti shared his thoughts.
"I dream about this, having this opportunity like today," he said. "It was of course the first one and I know that I'm going to have revenge and I'm going to be in this position many times."
"I mean, I don't think that I played amazingly good. Like you said, I've been dealing with a lot of stuff. I have not my best tournament, for sure, but I'm really happy with the result and knowing that I can do it out there."
This was the 27-year-old golfer's best performance of his rookie season on the PGA Tour. He has made four cuts in the eight starts and just one top-ten finish.
How much did Alejandro Tosti receive for the runner-up finish at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open?
Alejandro Tosti received $553,735 for the joint runner-up finish at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. The purse size of the event was $9.1 million and winner Jaeger bagged $1,638,000.
Here's a look at the payout for the Houston Open:
- 1. Stephan Jaeger: $1,638,000
- T2. Tony Finau: $553,735
- T2. Taylor Moore: $553,735
- T2. Thomas Detry: $553,735
- T2. Alejandro Tosti: $553,735
- T2. Scottie Scheffler: $553,735
- T7. Billy Horschel: $276,412
- T7. Aaron Rai: $276,412
- T7. Max Greyserman: $276,412
- T7. David Skinns: $276,412
- T11. Alex Noren: $211,575
- T11. Nick Dunlap: $211,575
- T11. Akshay Bhatia: $211,575
- T14. Mackenzie Hughes: $166,075
- T14. Davis Riley: $166,075
- T14. Tom Hoge: $166,075
- T17. Si Woo Kim: $134,225
- T17. Erik Barnes: $134,225
- T17. Victor Perez: $134,225
- T17. Chad Ramey: $134,225
- T21. Davis Thompson: $88,725
- T21. Gary Woodland: $88,725
- T21. Cam Davis: $88,725
- T21. Matti Schmid: $88,725
- T21. Joe Highsmith: $88,725
- T21. Nate Lashley: $88,725
- T21. Jacob Bridgeman: $88,725
- T28. Sahith Theegala: $65,065
- T28. Justin Lower: $65,065
- T28. Harry Hall: $65,065
- T31. Wyndham Clark: $54,418
- T31. Mark Hubbard: $54,418
- T31. Martin Laird: $54,418
- T31. K.H. Lee: $54,418
- T31. Ryan Moore: $54,418
- T36. Jhonattan Vegas: $39,635
- T36. Joseph Bramlett: $39,635
- T36. Taylor Pendrith: $39,635
- T36. Ben Griffin: $39,635
- T36. Wilson Furr: $39,635
- T36. Peter Malnati: $39,635
- T36. J.J. Spaun: $39,635
- T36. Kurt Kitayama: $39,635