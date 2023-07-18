“I’m not going to say no” - Jon Rahm reacts to being compensated by the PGA Tour for his loyalty

Jon Rahm is one of the biggest names in golf that got caught in the whirlwind of fight between the PGA Tour of LIV Golf. The Masters champion stuck with the American circuit despite the mass migration to the Saudi-backed series. Now, the circuit wants to compensate the Spaniard for his loyalty and he seems on the verge of taking it.

Rahm has now admitted that he doesn’t think he should be compensated for his loyalty. However, the star golfer also added that he ‘wouldn’t say no’ to it. Dubbing it a ‘tricky question,’ Rahm said that he understands the circuit for deciding on such a move.

Speaking on Tuesday during a press conference ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, Jon Rahm said:

“It’s a tricky question. So I understand the PGA Tour wanting to do something for those players who helped and stayed on the PGA Tour, but at the same time – and I’ll be the first one to say – I wasn’t forced into anything. It was my choice to stay.

"Do I think they absolutely should be and there must be a compensation? No. I just stayed because I think it’s the best choice for myself and for the golf I want to play. Now, with that said, if they want to do it, I’m not going to say no.”

Rahm’s comments were met with laughter in the presser. The golfer went on to elaborate on his stand.

He added:

“We all had the chance to go to LIV and take the money and we chose to stay at the PGA Tour for whatever reason we chose. As I’ve said before, I already make an amazing living doing what I do. I’m extremely thankful, and that all happened because of the platform the PGA Tour provided me. As far as I’m concerned, they’ve done enough for me, and their focus should be on improving the PGA Tour and the game of golf for the future generations.”

Jon Rahm says rebel players must face punishment for defecting to LIV Golf

Furthermore, Jon Rahm stated that he understands PGA Tour’s harsh stance on players who defected to LIV Golf. Responding to queries on whether the rebel players should face punishment for their move, the Spaniard noted that they must face some action. Interestingly, he noted that he is “not a politician” and it wasn’t his job to take a call on the same.

It is pertinent to note that Jon Rahm was one of the many players who openly questioned the June 6 news on the PGA Tour forming an alliance with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. However, the golfer seems to have found an explanation as he gave PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan a vote of confidence in the presser.