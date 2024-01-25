"I'm going to throw one name out there" - Legendary golf commentator Jim Nantz predicts 2024 Masters winner months ahead of the event

The 2024 PGA Tour season has just begun, but golf commentator Jim Nantz has given his early prediction regarding who will win the green jacket at the 2024 Masters.

The general favorite to win the tournament is of course World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Alongside him, defending champion Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and other Major winners are in contention. However, Nantz has backed only one name to win the 2024 Masters - Jordan Spieth.

Nantz said via Golf Magic:

"I'm going to throw one name out there, and I'll go with Jordan Spieth. If you look at his career record at Augusta, it's phenomenal what he's done. Now, I know that a lot of that happened in '14, '15, '16, but he had a run of years where he had top-fives, top-twos, a victory."

Strongly backing Jordan Spieth, Nantz believes that he is the right choice to pick. Spieth has a strong history at the Majors, winning the 2015 Masters and the 2015 US Open at the age of just 21. Jim Nantz believes that this is the year that Spieth will make a comeback.

"He had that run a couple of years ago where he was making birdies all over the landscape coming into 18. So, I like what I saw of him at Kapalua. I know at that point, we're like almost 100 days out, but I'm gonna go with Jordan Spieth," Nantz added.

Jordan Spieth commits to 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am, WM Phoenix Open

Jordan Spieth has been endorsed by AT&T for the last decade now and will be present at the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am this year. The AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am will consist of 80 pros and 80 amateurs, where one amateur is paired with one pro.

Alongside Pebble Beach, Jordan Spieth has also recently committed to the WM Phoenix Open. He will join the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama, who will be headlining the event. Spieth said that 2024 will be a big year for him and the Tour.

He said according to ESPN:

"This is a big year because if we can actually deliver, like I'm saying, a premium product, then I think that helps verify the investment that these companies are making."

The 2024 season is a packed one for Spieth, especially as he is reportedly also keeping an eye on the 2024 Olympics.