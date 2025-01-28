"I'm not gonna push it": Nelly Korda names her 'number one goal' for the 2025 season

Nelly Korda was the most stand-out golfer last year with seven Tour titles, one Major Championship, and the LPGA Player of the Year award. However, her number one priority heading into 2025 is to "stay healthy".

Korda had suffered a neck injury during practice towards the end of last year that kept her out of a few tournaments. So this year, she intends not to repeat that. The 26-year-old will be starting off her year at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament in Orlando.

At the press conference for the event, Korda was asked what her schedule would look like this year. While she detailed the competitions she would be playing and missing out on, she also mentioned that a lot of the schedule had been planned to keep her "primed" for the Major Championships. The ace golfer further added that her health would also play a big part in deciding her schedule.

"You have to make sure that your body is a 100%. So, last year, I had an injury towards the end of the year. So close (laughs)." "So that's going to be my number one goal - just to stay healthy. If my body is not feeling a 100% then I am not gonna push it." (5:15 - 5:33)

Korda was further asked if she had made any changes to her schedules keeping that in mind. She answered:

"I will see how it goes. I kind of have my first part of the year till Chevron (Championship) kind of set. And then after that it will just be like how my body is feeling." ( 5:39 - 5:47)

The LPGA posted her press interview ahead of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament on their X account.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament will take place from January 30 to February 2 at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando. The prize purse for the event is $2M with the winner taking home $300,000.

Who will Nelly Korda compete against at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament 2025?

Nelly Korda (Source: Imagn)

Nelly Korda will go against a steep line-up of players at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament including defending champion Lydia Ko. Several notable golfers like Celine Boutier, Brooke Henderson, and Angel Yin among others will also be in action at the event.

Here's taking a look at the full field:

Nelly Korda

Haeran Ryu

Lydia Ko

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Lauren Coughlin

Jin Young Ko

Brooke M. Henderson

Celine Boutier

Chanettee Wannasaen

Yuka Saso

Patty Tavatanakit

Rose Zhang

Megan Khang

Angel Yin

A Lim Kim

Linn Grant

Amy Yang

Jasmine Suwannapura

Allisen Corpuz

Moriya Jutanugarn

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Bailey Tardy

Minjee Lee

Linnea Strom

Leona Maguire

Hyo Joo Kim

Alexa Pano

Ashleigh Buhai

Cheyenne Knight

Elizabeth Szokol

Rio Takeda

