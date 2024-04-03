“I'm not very happy” - Billy Horschel says there are ‘two different mindsets’ between players traveling to the Masters and others this week

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is set to tee off on Thursday, just days ahead of the Masters.

While several players with an invite to Augusta have decided to sit this weekend out, others have taken the event as a warmup for the major. Billy Horschel has said that the players traveling to the major and the others carry ‘two different mindsets.’

In his pre-event press conference at the TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, Horschel noted that he’s ‘not very happy’ that he’s not in Augusta.

However, the 37-year-old golfer added that he’s not hung up on the missed major and is focusing on this week’s event instead. He claimed that players are out at the Texas Open to assess where their game is, ahead of the big Augusta outing.

Billy Horschel said in the press conference (at 9:06):

"I'm not in Augusta and my main focus this week is to win. I think if you're in Augusta, ultimately you always want to win (this weekend). But I think you're sort of assessing where your game is, what you need to work on. Some of the shots you may need to be able to play well at Augusta. So, there's two different mindsets between the players that are in Augusta and the players that aren't in Augusta…

"I'm not very happy that I'm not in Augusta. I've been forced enough to play there quite a few times and I play the game of golf because I want to create a legacy, that's all I've ever cared about. The money aspect is great but I've always understood that if you play well and you win golf tournaments, the financial side takes care of itself. I want to be remembered for what I did on the golf course."

Horschel also said that he wishes to continue playing against the best players of the generation. The seven-time PGA Tour winner reiterated that he’s ‘not happy’ to sit any of the majors out.

Interestingly, the experienced golfer stated that it was his ‘own fault’ that he didn’t play well to get an Augusta Masters invite. He added that he will continue to play better and land himself the invite in the future.

Who is playing in the Masters 2024?

The field for the 2024 Masters is not completed yet. As of Tuesday, Apr. 2, 88 players have either qualified or received an invitation to the prestigious tournament to be held at the Augusta National Golf Club from Apr. 11-14. The list includes past champions, special invitees and PGA Tour event winners, among others.

Reigning champion Jon Rahm has headlined the Masters field so far. He's joined by 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, 2021 champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2020 winner Dustin Johnson. Notably, 2019 champion and legendary golfer Tiger Woods is yet to confirm his participation in the event.

Apart from past champions, players like Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Glover, Russel Henley, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, have been marked on the Masters field.

Notably, the golfer winning the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio will also receive an invitation to the major, if he's not already in the field.