“I'm happy to step in” – Jordan Spieth says it was his ‘idea’ to take Rory McIlroy’s spot on PGA Tour Policy Board

Jordan Spieth became the newest Player Director for the PGA Tour earlier this month.

The 30-year-old golfer stepped in after Rory McIlroy left the position. According to reports, the former Masters champion was happy to take the spot, which was declined by many other players. Spieth has said that he voluntarily took up the policy board post.

Spieth’s posting to the PGA Tour Policy Board was announced by Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan on Nov. 20. Days later, the golfer has said that “no one” asked him to take the post; instead, he himself brought it up with the executives. The latest board member said that he's happy to step into the vacant position.

Replying to a media query on who asked him to take Rory McIlroy's spot on the PGA Tour board, Jordan Spieth said:

“Honestly, it was no one. I had been on the phone with a number of guys who were pretty much involved. It was my idea that I brought it up to the player directors.

"I was on the phone with Patrick, talking about some stuff and said I'm happy to step in if you guys want me or the rest of the Tour would support that, then I'm happy to step in."

It's pertinent to note that Jon Rahm was one of the players considered for the position. However, the Spaniard turned the offer down, giving birth to reports that he might be on the move to LIV Golf.

Jordan Spieth replaces Rory McIlroy on PGA Tour Policy Board

McIlroy stepped down from the player director post citing a busy schedule. The 34-year-old Irishman said that he couldn’t put the time the energy into the board duties while having a stacked playing schedule.

He said that it would be “better off” if someone else took his responsibilities. Jordan Spieth was soon announced as his replacement.

Expand Tweet

Notably, Jay Monahan announced Spieth's transition with a memo. The commissioner lauded the 30-year-old for his contributions to the circuit while bringing him onboard.

Jay Monahan wrote in a memo sent out to members, as per the Golf Channel:

"With Rory McIlroy resigning from the PGA Tour Policy Board last week, per the PGA Tour Tournament Regulations, the five remaining Player Directors have elected Jordan Spieth to serve the remainder of Rory's term which expires at the end of 2024.

"Jordan has extensive experience with the Tour's governance process, having served two years on the Player Advisory Council (2017-18) including PAC Chairman in 2018 and three years (2019-21) as a Player Director."

Being a fan-favorite on the American circuit, fans are looking at which direction Spieth takes the sport to in such a turbulent period.