“I'm honestly pretty excited” - Xander Schauffele expresses excitement for 2024 tournaments, highlights Olympics as a top goal

Xander Schauffele's 2024 season is off to a great start, with two top 10 finishes so far. Now, he is the favorite to win the Farmers Insurance Open on his home ground. The World No. 5 will look to climb further up the ranks this year, espcially as a packed schedule awaits him.

Xander Schauffele opened his 2024 campaign with a T10 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He followed that up with a third-place finish at the American Express, and will hope to improve his record now. Aside from the Signature events that Schauffele will be playing, he will also be aiming for high finishes at the majors.

Speaking in the pre-conference for the Farmers Insurance Open, Schauffele said:

"I'm honestly pretty excited to play all the tournaments I signed up for. I don't think I would play a tournament if I wasn't excited for it. I was a bit on the fence on this event just because it'd be five weeks in a row but I told myself that I'd be pretty bummed out if I was practicing 10 minutes away from here while this event was going on watch watching leaderboard watching while not playing."

Xander Schauffele sets his eyes on defending his title at the 2024 Olympics

In the 2021 Olympics, it was Xander Schauffele who won the gold medal in the men's event. This year, he aims to be back to defend his title. Amongst the field of 60 golfers, Schauffele will hope to secure his place on course.

"So I'm pretty much excited for all events, Olympics especially. It's definitely up there on my list of goals, just to get back to and compete in. It's very difficult being an American and trying to qualify for that team."

The competition among the US team for the qualification spot is tough. Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Max Homa are all currently eligible to play at the Olympics.

Alongside them are Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Young, who, if they perform well this year, can also contend for the US quota.