“I’m hoping I can come back”: Jon Rahm opens up about his decision to switch allegiance to LIV Golf

Jon Rahm left for LIV Golf about three months ago, and while it's been a positive experience overall, he has admitted some struggles he's internally had. On the course, he's been fine. He hasn't won yet, but he's performed well. It's the internal side of the decision that has been toughest on him, and while he doesn't regret it, he'd like to be able to return and play again one day.

Expand Tweet

Rahm opened up on the transition off of the PGA Tour via Golf.com:

“I’m not going to lie; for everybody who said [leaving for LIV] would be easy, some things have been, but not being able to defend some titles that mean a lot to me hasn’t."

He particularly enjoys playing at Palm Springs. He has been able to win twice there. Rahm said Riviera is "about as charismatic of a golf course as we have." It was one he quite enjoyed as a player, but he can't play it anymore.

He said he made his decision and that he is comfortable with it, but with one key caveat:

“I’m hoping I can come back, and hopefully I can actually defend [Masters] week, as well. That would be a dream come true. Not many back-to-back champions, and that would be very unique to be able to put my name to that list.”

Rahm has, since defecting, ssaid many times that he envisions a unified golf and that he wants all the world's best players to be able to play against one another again. The merger's role in that future is still unclear.

Jon Rahm misses Players Championship but praises Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm saw the Players Championship as a fan, not as a player. So he got to enjoy an epic performance and a praise-worthy performance by Scottie Scheffler, who defended his crown. No one in history has done that.

Jon Rahm misses the Players

Rahm said it was great TV, but specifically noted that he misses the tournament, and he hopes his last start (a withdrawal with illness) isn't the last one he ever gets via Golf.com:

“There are some tournaments I’m going to miss. I hope I get to tee it up at the Players again. It would be a little bit of a sour taste if my last-ever start at the Players was WD because I was sick. It would definitely be a weird feeling if I never got to do it again."

He gave a big shoutout to Scheffler, saying it was impressive that he's the only one of a lengthy list of great golfers to ever win twice in a row.