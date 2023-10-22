"I'm just glad the Ryder Cup and all the talks about it are over”: Adrian Meronk delighted after winning the Andalucia Masters

Adrian Meronk picked up his third DP World Tour title of the season with a thrilling victory at the Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters. In an incredible finish, Meronk overturned a four-stroke deficit to win at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande.

After narrowly missing out on the Captain's picks for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team, this victory comes as another feather in the Polish golfer's cap. He recovered from two bogeys in the first two holes, making a comeback with two eagles and four birdies. He ended the round with a brilliant 6 under 66 score.

Speaking after his victory, Meronk was thrilled with his performance. In a post-round interview via SkySports, he said:

"I'm just glad the Ryder Cup and all the talks about it are over," Meronk said after his victory. "I can just focus on my game, keep going forward. Whoever doubted me, I hope I can prove them wrong."

Adrian Meronk's eight-foot eagle at the 6th hole was nothing short of spectacular, and it was furthermore impressive when he also eagled the ninth hole of the round. He birdied the 10th, 12th, 14th, and 17th holes to reduce his round total to a winning one.

This is Meronk's third win of the season, followed by his victories at the ISPS Handa Australian Open and the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

Adrian Meronk holds off Matthias Schmid for victory at the Andalucia Masters

Staying clear of German golfer Matthias Schmid, Meronk shook off any co-leaders on the final day. Schmid led for some parts of the final day until he failed to save his bunker shot on the 16th hole.

He was unable to find a birdie on the final hole, failing to force a playoff against Adrian Meronk. Richard Mansell, who was also in contention, bogeyed the penultimate hole and finished in third place. Louis de Jager and Chase Hanna finished one shot behind, in joint fourth place.

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters is the next stop on the DP World Tour. The season's final full-field event gives participants the opportunity to secure their spot in the 2024 season.