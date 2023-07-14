“I'm just happy the camera was on”: Jon Rahm reflects on back to back hole in ones during Masters week

Jon Rahm is in the middle of his preparation period for the Open Championship. However, he took a few minutes of his time to share some memories with The Luckiest Golfers On Earth YouTube channel about the aces he has achieved.

Spaniard and world number two Jon Rahm is the author of eight aces (both in training sessions and official games), one of which ranks among the most impressive in recent times, although "it's not technically a hole-in-one," as he put it.

Luckiest Golfers On Earth



Rahm was incredibly kind to me. We chatted for 30 minutes or more and then he let me hang around the putting green and range to watch him practice.



Rahm was incredibly kind to me. We chatted for 30 minutes or more and then he let me hang around the putting green and range to watch him practice.

It was a stroke achieved by Jon Rahm a day before the start of the last Masters tournament. Jon was training his stroke from the rough and decided to try the flush shot over a water hazard, with an amazing result.

The ball made repeated bounces over the water until it reached the opposite bank, continued its journey rolling through the green, made a turn on a small slope, and went straight into the hole.

"Technically not a hole-in-one, right?," Rahm shared with 'The Luckiest Golfer on Earth'. "Because you don't play the whole that way, but I was just skipping shot and I got that ... I'm just happy the camera was on."

But the sensational thing about the event doesn't end with the execution of this training play. Jon Rahm commented that the day before, while practicing with Rickie Fowler, he had hit another ace.

In other words, Rahm got back-to-back hole-in-ones in the two days leading up to the Masters Tournament, which he eventually ended up winning.

Jon Rahm's performance in Europe

Jon Rahm, 2018 Open de Espana - Day Four

Jon Rahm has had a formidable professional career, as he also had in his amateur stage. In European lands, his performance has been at the height of the quality demonstrated in all scenarios.

The Spaniard has played 67 DP World Tour tournaments, with an astronomical figure of eight victories. He has won the Spanish Open three times (2018, 19, 22) and the DP World Tour Championship three times (2017, 19, 22). His victories are completed with two wins at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (2017 and 2019).

Rahm played in the 2022 Scottish Open. There he made the cut and finished T55 with a score of +5, playing at the Renaissance Golf Club (where it is also played this season).

As for The Open Championship, Rahm has participated in six editions, missing the cut only once. His best result has been finishing T3 in the 2021 edition.

In that tournament, Rahm was at a great height, playing for 11-under 269 at Royal St. George's Golf Club. He had a best round of 64 (his second), while his worst was a 71 (his first).

Overall, Rahm has played 22 rounds in The Open Championship, eight of which have been over par.