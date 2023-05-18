"I’m just a little rusty on the reps" - Jordan Spieth says he's undergone multiple therapies to play the 2023 PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth is at Oak Hill Country Club for the 2023 PGA Championship. A week ago, he wasn't even sure if he would make it to this week as he suffered from a left wrist injury blow.

Ahead of the PGA Championship, Spieth shared some relieving news with the fans after his nine-hole practice round on Wednesday, May 17. He stated that he was happy with his wrist now and the injury was improving quite well.

He said as per Golf Channel:

"I feel good. I wouldn't play if I didn't think I was in good enough shape to be able to play."

The 13-time winner on PGA Tour expressed that it was not fun to play if there wasn't any chance to win.

He was quoted as saying by Golf Channel:

"If I felt like I was limited in a way that would affect my chances then there’d be no reason for me to feel like playing because then I could further damage it and that’s not worth it.

"But since last Wednesday afternoon I feel like I can get into every position with the speed that I want and produce the scores that I want. I’m just a little rusty on the reps."

However, there are still some limitations in the shotmaking as the three-time major champion could be seen with tape on his left wrist and forearm during the practice rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Spieth added:

"It’s more like any [stroke] that I have to flick over, like a high bunker shot or a high flop shot, and you wouldn’t really have those as often as any other shot. I just don’t have the reps I’d like to have going into a major, but I’m happy I’m able to play because I certainly didn’t think so a week ago.”

Spieth said the injury occurred at his Dallas residence and that he underwent several treatments including stem cell, laser, and cold therapies to heal his injury.

When will Jordan Spieth play at the 2023 PGA Championship?

Caddie Michael Greller, Jordan Spieth, and coach Cameron McCormick during the practice round ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth will tee off from the 10th hole on Thursday, May 18, for the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship. He's paired alongside Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland.

Spieth is yet to win the PGA Championship. If he triumphs at Oak Hill on Sunday, May 21, he will join the likes of Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods, becoming only sixth player to achieve a career grand slam.

Although the 29-year-old golfer is yet to win the 2023 PGA Championship, he hasn't performed badly at the event and has had two top-three finishes.

Spieth's best performance came in the 2015 PGA Championship where he aggregated at 17-under, the fourth-lowest-ever four-round score at the championship. However, he lost to Jason Day who was 20-under that year, the lowest-ever aggregate in the tournament's history.

This year, Jordan Spieth is 28-1 to win the PGA Championship on Sunday, May 21.

