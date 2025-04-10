"I'm just trying the hardest" – Tommy Fleetwood's 7-year-old son wins hearts with his Masters interview

Tommy Fleetwood's son, Franklin, stole the spotlight at Augusta National with his impromptu interview on Wednesday, April 9. The interview was held amid the Par 3 Contest, where golfers play a short 9-hole course with loved ones caddying before the main tournament.

Fleetwood and his wife Clare's son is 7 years old. In an interview with Sky Sports, young 'Frankie' expressed his dedication to the golf course. He said:

"Well, I've been doing my hardest to get it over the green. I've been practicing as hard as I can, just not reaching it this year. But, I'm just trying my hardest."

Prior to the contest at a press conference, Fleetwood talked about the importance of the event for his family. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"That 9th hole is my boys' Masters, so all three of my boys will be wanting to hit a tee shot on the 9th. It's a great. I think it's so unique for such a big tournament and obviously a career-defining event really in a way to have something that's so personal and so fun, like on the day before."

Tommy Fleetwood is the stepfather of Oscar and Mo Craig, sons of Clare from her previous marriage. He played in the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest alongside fellow golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

"All our kids are so close, so they'll all have a great time together. And so will me, Rory, and Shane as well," he added.

Fleetwood will tee off at 1:34 p.m. ET alongside Jon Rahm and Wyndham Clark, in the first round of the 2025 Masters.

A look at Tommy Fleetwood's record at the Masters

Tommy Fleetwood has a decent record at the Augusta National. In eight starts, he has made seven cuts with one top-5 finish and four top-25 finishes. Last year, he tied for third at the tournament after finishing 4-under.

Talking about the golf course, the English player said (via ASAP Sports):

"I love playing here. I feel like I've played well here in the past. Last year was my best finish by a long way, but I feel like I've had some years where I've been close to getting in contention or finishing top-10s and haven't quite done it. But I've been on the edge, so last year was really good."

"But I think experience does play a factor here. This is my ninth Masters, so I'm getting on a bit. I'm happy that I get to keep coming back. I'm looking forward to it. I am," Tommy Fleetwood added.

Fleetwood's notable performances apart from his T3 last year are a T14 in 2022 and a T17 in 2018. Here's a look at his performances at the Masters tournament:

2017: Missed Cut (152, +8)

2018: T17 (284, −4)

2019: T36 (286, −2)

2020: T19 (282, −6)

2021: T46 (293, +5)

2022: T14 (290, +2)

2023: 33 (291, +3)

2024: T3 (284, −4)

