“I’m not needed” - Ian Poulter rules out Ryder Cup bid and voices discontent with World Tour rumors

Ian Poulter has dismissed the prospects of him fighting for a spot in the Ryder Cup 2025 at Bethpage. He added that his days of competing at the biennial events were all but over, and for him to take any other offer such as captaincy or vice-captaincy, the current workings of the organization needed a major overhaul.

Poulter had a remarkable time in the Ryder Cup squad, as he has been part of the European team seven times and holds an overall record of 15-8-2 in the 25 matches he played. However, he couldn't be part of last year's edition as he, along with Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood, gave up their DP World Tour membership.

While it seemed like the end of the Ryder Cup career for all these veterans, Garcia said last month that he was going to fight for a spot at next year's event at Bethpage. However, Poulter said he was done with the biennial event. He added that a lot of things happened and were said the last time, which were disappointing from his perspective.

He said, as per Gulf News:

"The way certain people were treated and spoken about with reference to the Ryder Cup, especially when certain people have committed a lot of their life to work extremely hard for that product.

"So, the way it stands right now, with the current people that run that level of the organisation, things would have to change for me to be involved. That’s from an everything perspective, I’m not needed, they didn’t need me last time – some people said that we weren’t needed."

The veteran Englishman was referring to Rory McIlroy's remarks that Westwood, Garcia or Poulter were going to miss being in Rome more than Team Europe missing them.

Later, when Jon Rahm announced his switch to LIV Golf, the Northern Irishman had asked for a modification to the Ryder Cup rules to accommodate the Spaniard at Bethpage. When Mcllroy was called out for hypocrisy on social media, he responded that they would require Rahm next year, unlike the veteran trio, who were not needed in Rome.

Despite all the bitterness, the 48-year-old Englishman revealed that he had spoken to all the players in the European squad during the Ryder Cup and shared his experience with them.

In the interview, Poulter also said that he was not very keen on the proposed World Tour that will take place after LIV Golf, PGA Tour and DP World Tour's deals get finalized.

"I’m sick of playing the what if game. I’m sick of listening to people’s rubbish to be honest, he said. "I’m extremely happy on LIV Golf."

How did Ian Poulter fare at LIV Golf Jeddah on Friday?

Ian Poulter shot an even-par 70 in the opening round of LIV Golf Jeddah and was tied for 39th after the first day. He is currently eight strokes behind Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk, who shot 62 to take a one-stroke lead.

Poulter hasn't had success on the Saudi-backed circuit so far and is yet to win a title. Further, his team, Majesticks GC, has also failed to impress in the two seasons so far.